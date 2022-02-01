scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Food on wheels: Enjoy street food in this Kolkata tramcar converted into a restaurant

'Kolkata Street Food' tram restaurant, a 20-seater-eatery, serves varied street foods ranging from pav bhaji and chhole bhature to chaats and rolls

February 1, 2022 2:10:41 pm
February 1, 2022 2:10:41 pm
Kolkata tram restaurantThe restaurant serves street food to customers. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Trams are an integral part of Kolkata’s rich past and culture. Once regarded as the ‘Lifeline of the Kolkata City’, trams are slowly losing their relevance to Metros and other modes of transportation. But, what if we tell you that you can now relive Kolkata’s heritage and at the same time enjoy scrumptious food inside a tramcar?

A new tram restaurant has been set up in the city’s Eco Park, near Mother Wax Museum in Newtown, Kolkata. Developed by Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), an entire tram — buggy number 261 — has been converted into a restaurant.

Kolkata tram restaurant The tram is stationed at Eco Park. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

“We want to showcase old Kolkata through this restaurant. Even the interiors are created keeping that in mind. The entire ambience is very beautiful,” Tarashankar Chatterjee, Manager, Kolkata Street Food, told indianexpress.com

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Kolkata tram restaurant The tram restaurant attempts to bring back old Kolkata memories. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

As the name suggests, ‘Kolkata Street Food’ tram restaurant, which is a 20-seater-eatery, serves varied street foods ranging from pav bhaji and chhole bhature to chaats and rolls, Chatterjee revealed.

Kolkata tram restaurant It serves delicious street foods. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

With several cartoons painted on the pillar, and posters of old movies on the lamp posts in the area near the restaurant, visitors are assured of a nostalgic trip on their visit to this tram restaurant.

Kolkata tram restaurant Pillars are painted with cartoons near the restaurant. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Kolkata Street Food, which was inaugurated on December 31, 2021, serves customers from 12 pm to 9 pm.

