Craving Kolkata fish roll this Durga Puja? Here’s how to make it at home

Fish chop rules and truly encompasses the taste of Bengal.

If you are looking for some pet-pujo this Durga Puja, just head to any little food stall dotting the streets of Kolkata or even the pandals in your colony. While street food ranges from phuchka, to rolls, cutlets, googhni, jhal muri and much more, it’s the fish chop which rules and truly encompasses the taste of Bengal.

Monkey Bar has decided to take diners through the culinary delights of Kolkata street food with a vast array of dishes including the fish roll. The menu has been curated by home chef Iti Misra. The fish roll she is serving up is a souped up version of the streetfood variety. A fillet of Kolkata Bhekti is stuffed with curried shrimps, breaded and fried and served with kasundi (mustard) sauce. Originally made popular by Mitra Café in Beadon Street; Monkey Bar’s take

will please you equally.

Watch the video here.

Beadon Street Fish Roll by home chef Iti Misra for Monkey Bar

Ingredients

500g — Calcutta Bhekti (thin slices 2 inch X 3 inch each piece weighing 15-20g)

250g — Kasundi Mustard

200g — Eggless Mayonnaise

10g — Ginger Garlic Paste

15g — Salt

100g — Shrimps (peeled and de-veined)

50g — Onions

7g — Red Chili Powder

70g — Bread Crumb (fresh)

150g — Plain Flour

5 — Eggs

500g — Panko Bread Crumb

500 ml — Oil

Method

Step 1 – Marination

* Lay the slices of the Bhekti on a tray.

* Prepare the marinade with one tablespoon of kasundi, ginger garlic paste and salt.

* Marinate the Bhekti slices for about 10-15 minutes.

Step 2: Stuffing

* In a pan, heat a tablespoon of oil, add chopped onions, ginger & garlic paste. Sauté till golden brown.

* Add the shrimps and trimmings of bhekti fish, red chili powder and cook thoroughly.

* Remove from the heat, add the fresh breadcrumbs and chopped fresh coriander to the prawn mixture.

This will enable the stuffing to hold together.

* Lay the fish slices on a flat surface, take 10 gms of the stuffing for each slice and roll them tightly

in the shape of a croquette.

* Repeat the process with rest of the fish.

Step 3: Crumbing

* Coat each fish roll with seasoned flour, egg wash, and finally with Panko bread-crumbs.

Step 4: Frying

* Heat oil in a pan. Fry each roll till cooked and golden brown in colour.

* Serve the fish rolls, with kasundi mayo in a dip bowl and fresh salad on the side. For the Kasundi

mayo, combine equal parts of kasundi mustard and mayonnaise to form a dip.

* Garnish with a wedge of Gondhoraj lemon and coriander leaves.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd