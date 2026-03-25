‘Koi fark nahi padta,’ says gastroenterologist on 12 vs 16 hour intermittent fasting debate, advises focus on calories count

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Gastroenterologist Dr Shubham Vatsya recently shared his thoughts on 12 vs 16 hours of intermittent fasting. “Koi fark nahi padta (It doesn’t matter). Calorie count par depend karta hai (It depends on calorie count). If you are fasting for 16 hours and eating 4,000 calories in eight hours, then what kind of fasting is it?” he told podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.
To verify, we reached out to Dr Manish Dodmani, a consultant gastroenterologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane.
Intermittent fasting is a set eating window that can reduce mindless snacking, improve insulin sensitivity, and give the gut a chance to rest. “Some people experience lighter digestion, less bloating, and better portion control. It can also help reduce fatty liver when paired with a balanced diet,” said Dr Dodmani.
According to Dr Dodmani, from a gut and liver perspective, both patterns can give the digestive system a break. “During fasting, the body starts using stored energy, including fat from the liver. However, extending the fasting window from 12 to 16 hours does not address overeating. If someone consumes 3,500 to 4,000 calories in 8 hours, the benefits of fasting are mostly lost. The calorie intake is more important than the timing,” said Dr Dodmani.
What to note?
Fasting is not a detox, emphasised Dr Dodmani. “The liver already detoxifies the body. Skipping meals throughout the day and then bingeing on sweets, fried food, or alcohol undermines the purpose. Moderation is essential. Occasional treats are fine, but daily excess sugar, even in tea, adds up over time. People with diabetes, acid reflux, or those on medication should talk to a doctor before increasing fasting hours,” said Dr Dodmani.
Choose a fasting window that fits your schedule: 12 or 16 hours. “Pay attention to total calories, protein, fibre, and reducing added sugar. Consistency is more effective than extremes. The goal is not punishment but balance. When eating is mindful and moderate, the body responds much better than with strict rules alone.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.