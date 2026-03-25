‘Koi fark nahi padta,’ says gastroenterologist on 12 vs 16 hour intermittent fasting debate, advises focus on calories count

Gastroenterologist Dr Shubham Vatsya recently shared his thoughts on 12 vs 16 hours of intermittent fasting. “Koi fark nahi padta (It doesn’t matter). Calorie count par depend karta hai (It depends on calorie count). If you are fasting for 16 hours and eating 4,000 calories in eight hours, then what kind of fasting is it?” he told podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

To verify, we reached out to Dr Manish Dodmani, a consultant gastroenterologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

Intermittent fasting is a set eating window that can reduce mindless snacking, improve insulin sensitivity, and give the gut a chance to rest. “Some people experience lighter digestion, less bloating, and better portion control. It can also help reduce fatty liver when paired with a balanced diet,” said Dr Dodmani.