‘Koi bhi beemari theek ho sakti hai’: Neeti Mohan on the magic of besan halwa; an internal medicine expert reacts

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Comfort foods often come with a side of nostalgia—and sometimes, a touch of belief. For singer Neeti Mohan, one such remedy is besan halwa.
In an interview with Curly Tales, she shared her love for the dish, saying, “Mujhe kuch bhi besan wala bahut pasand hai.” (I love anything made of chickpea flour). Her sister, Shakti Mohan, added that it works wonders even when someone has a fever or isn’t feeling well. To this, Neeti chimed in with a heartfelt belief: “Use koi bhi beemari theek ho sakti hai.” (It can heal any kind of illness)
She also mentioned that as a singer, she has heard that it may help ease pollution-induced throat congestion—making it a go-to comfort food during illness.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dr Chirag Tandon, Director – Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity, there is some logic behind why besan halwa is often recommended when someone is unwell, though it’s not a cure.
He explains that during illnesses like fever, cold, or sore throat, the body needs foods that are easy to digest yet energy-rich. Besan (gram flour) provides protein, while ghee offers healthy fats. Together, blended in halwa, they “give quick energy and aid in recovery”.
As per Dr Tandon, Neeti Mohan’s favourite besan halwa helps provide relief during illness, because of the following reasons
“Halwa is also warm, which is why it soothes the throat and can temporarily eliminate irritation or coughing,” Dr Tadon notes. This makes it a comforting option when appetite is low or the body feels weak.
When eaten in moderation, besan halwa does offer some nutritional value. “Besan is low in fat yet it contains high levels of protein, fibre and other important minerals such as iron and magnesium, which strengthens the muscles and also promotes the general health too.” Ghee contributes healthy fats that aid energy production and help absorb fat-soluble vitamins.
However, Dr Tandon cautions that it should still be consumed mindfully. Since halwa contains sugar and ghee, overeating it may not be ideal—especially for those with diabetes or weight concerns.
In essence, Neeti Mohan’s favourite besan halwa might not exactly “cure” illnesses, but it can support recovery by providing warmth, comfort, and quick energy—explaining why it remains a trusted home remedy across many households.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.