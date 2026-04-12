‘Koi bhi beemari theek ho sakti hai’: Neeti Mohan on the magic of besan halwa; an internal medicine expert reacts

Neeti says that she love all the dishes made of besan (Image: Instagram/Neeti Mohan)

Comfort foods often come with a side of nostalgia—and sometimes, a touch of belief. For singer Neeti Mohan, one such remedy is besan halwa.

In an interview with Curly Tales, she shared her love for the dish, saying, “Mujhe kuch bhi besan wala bahut pasand hai.” (I love anything made of chickpea flour). Her sister, Shakti Mohan, added that it works wonders even when someone has a fever or isn’t feeling well. To this, Neeti chimed in with a heartfelt belief: “Use koi bhi beemari theek ho sakti hai.” (It can heal any kind of illness)

She also mentioned that as a singer, she has heard that it may help ease pollution-induced throat congestion—making it a go-to comfort food during illness.