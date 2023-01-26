scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Store mushrooms for longer, prevent glass from cracking, and paneer from turning hard with these brilliant hacks

Master Chef Pankaj Bhadouria shares easy hacks to make your time in the kitchen as stress-free as possible.

Kitchen hacksHere are immensely helpful yet remarkably simple food hacks that will save you a lot of time in the kitchen. (Pic source: Pixabay)

Preparing food is a basic life skill, one that some enjoy thoroughly and others merely do because they ought to. However, whether you are a novice or a pro, cooking requires some practice to be mastered — something that comes only with culinary experiments and experience. However, to make this process a lot simpler, there are some tried-and-tested immensely helpful yet remarkably simple food hacks that will not only save you a lot of time in the kitchen but also improve your cooking and food-storing skills. Wondering what they are? MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shares some such easy hacks to make your time in the kitchen as stress-free as possible.

How to store mushrooms?

Mushrooms contain a lot of moisture that reduces their shelf life. But, with this simple hack, you can now store mushrooms for much longer. All you need to do is take an air-tight container and line it with napkins and place the mushrooms on the napkins. Then place a layer of napkins above the mushrooms as well and close the air-tight container. This way, your mushrooms will last at least a week longer.

How to cut and store paneer?

If after storing in the fridge, your paneer turns bitter, hard, and slimy, then this trick is for you. Take water in a bowl and place your paneer in it. Store it in the fridge. This will prevent your paneer from turning hard, slimy, and bitter. The cooking wizard  also shared a pro tip about the best way to cut paneer. She suggests ditching the knife to slice it and using a thread instead.

ALSO READ |Prevent sugar from ant infestation, paneer from turning sour with these kitchen tips

How to prevent glass from cracking?

Often in winters, when you pour a hot liquid in a glass container, it develops cracks. To prevent that from happening, place a steel spoon in your glass container before pouring in your hot drink. This will prevent your glass from cracking. The science behind is that glass is a bad conductor of heat and steel is a good conductor of heat. So, when a hot drink is poured in a glass, its inner surface gets warm whereas its outer surface remains cold — causing it to crack. Whereas, when a steel spoon is put inside it, it absorbs the heat, therefore preventing crack.

 

How to store and juice lemons?

Here is a tip on how to store lemons so that they stay fresh for a month. Take a glass container, fill it with water, drop the lemons in it and close the jar. This way, your lemons would stay fresher for a longer period of time. To get the maximum juice out of your lemons, move them in circular motions before cutting them, this way you would get maximum juice out from them.

How did you like these tips?

