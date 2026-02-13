KL Rahul reveals his simple diet: ‘Eggs toh fix hain’

Cricketer KL Rahul recently discussed his diet, noting that he prefers simple foods whenever possible. “I have very simple food. Even now, my diet is very simple, very easy. Morning breakfast will consist of a dosa with bhurji or a dosa with eggs. If I am at home in India and eating dosas, I eat dosas six days a week. Eggs toh fix hain (Eggs are always there). For carbs, I eat dosa. I have a protein mix in the morning with berries and bananas, nuts, and fruit and protein. I have that. That’s my breakfast. Simple,” he told Humans of Bombay in November 2025.

Adding that his afternoon meal is Indian, Rahul continued: “Afternoon meal, wherever I am in the world, is Indian. I eat 150 grams of rice, which is carbs, on a non-training and non-match day. On match and training days, I’ll eat 200 carbohydrates. Then I eat 200-250 grams of protein. I love seafood. Sometimes, I eat mutton and lamb as well. Another 150-220 grams of vegetables, such as stir-fried or cooked in any way. It might be beans poriyal or beetroot poriyal. Dinner is the same thing in a lighter, more continental sort of cuisine,” he shared.

Reflecting on the athlete’s diet, Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that simplicity is often a strength, especially when it’s consistent and well-balanced. “A simple diet reduces digestive stress, improves nutrient absorption, and makes it easier to meet daily energy needs. For athletes, predictable meals help maintain steady blood sugar levels and support recovery and performance.”

Do you eat eggs? (Photo: Pixabay) Do you eat eggs? (Photo: Pixabay)

How does his breakfast of dosa, eggs, and protein mix stack up nutritionally?

Calling it a “solid combination”, Sheikh said that dosa provides easily digestible carbohydrates for energy, while eggs supply high-quality protein and healthy fats. “The protein mix with fruits, nuts, and berries adds antioxidants, fibre, and micronutrients. This kind of breakfast fuels both muscles and the brain, making it ideal for long training days.”

When portions are controlled, and the rest of the diet is balanced, fermented foods such as dosa batter can support gut health. “For athletes with high energy needs, repeating carb sources is fine. What matters more is having a good mix of nutrients throughout the day, which his meals seem to provide,” said Sheikh.

Comfort and digestion are important for athletic consistency.

The focus on seafood, eggs, lamb, and mutton ensures complete amino acids, iron, zinc, and omega-3 fats all vital for strength, stamina, and injury prevention. Spreading protein across meals also aids muscle recovery, Sheikh added.

Story continues below this ad

His dinner is lighter and more continental. Why is that important?

Lighter dinners support better sleep and overnight recovery. Heavy, spicy, or carb-rich meals late at night can disrupt digestion and sleep quality. A simpler, protein-focused dinner helps the body recover without feeling heavy, said Sheikh.

What can non-athletes learn from this diet?

You don’t need exotic superfoods. “Simple, consistent meals, enough protein, seasonal vegetables, and mindful portions can support energy, metabolism, and long-term health, whether you’re an athlete or not,” said Sheikh.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.