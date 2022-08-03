scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Prevent sugar from ant infestation, paneer from turning sour with these kitchen tips

The following tips from MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria are surely going to come in handy!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 7:00:08 pm
kitchen tipsTry these simple yet effective tips to keep various ingredients and food fresh for a longer time. (Photo: Freepik)

Cooking is something not everyone enjoys. As such, many people wish that their time spent in the kitchen is as short and hassle-free as possible. However, cooking is not just about chopping and preparing food, it goes much beyond that and includes keeping ingredients and food fresh, too.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

So, whether you love your time in the kitchen or not, the following tips from MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria are surely going to come in handy and are likely to make your cooking experience seem like a breeze.

Also Read |Chef shares genius hack to ‘fry less oily pakodas’

 

Prevent pickles from spoiling

In the monsoon season, pickles can go bad quickly. Hence, store them in a glass container and makes sure that there is always a layer of oil above them. This will prevent the pickle from going bad.

Prevent sugar from ant infestation

Put 2-3 cloves in the sugar container. “You will be surprised to see how the ants will vanish (from the fragrance of cloves),” the chef said in her Instagram video.

Store paneer

Put paneer in a bowl of water and then refrigerate. This will prevent the paneer from turning sour or bitter, and will keep it soft as well.

Also Read |Give regular poha a healthy twist with this fibre-rich, easy recipe

Check eggs for freshness

To check eggs for freshness, put them in a large bowl of water. If the eggs settle at the bottom, they are fresh. If they stand, the eggs are 2-3 weeks old, but “if they float, it means the eggs are very old; don’t use them,” she warned.

Select rice

If you want to buy old rice then the best way to differentiate it from new rice is to put some rice between your teeth, if the rice sticks then it is new else the rice is old.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 07:00:08 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

4

Government withdraws data protection bill

5

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial 'now more than ever', says Pelosi

Featured Stories

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Manish Tewari writes

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Maharashtra crisis

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC preparation? Experts tell

Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC preparation? Experts tell

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

National Heart Transplant Day: Heart transplant patients form human chain to raise awareness
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement