Prevent sugar from ant infestation, paneer from turning sour with these kitchen tips

Cooking is something not everyone enjoys. As such, many people wish that their time spent in the kitchen is as short and hassle-free as possible. However, cooking is not just about chopping and preparing food, it goes much beyond that and includes keeping ingredients and food fresh, too.

So, whether you love your time in the kitchen or not, the following tips from MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria are surely going to come in handy and are likely to make your cooking experience seem like a breeze.

Prevent pickles from spoiling

In the monsoon season, pickles can go bad quickly. Hence, store them in a glass container and makes sure that there is always a layer of oil above them. This will prevent the pickle from going bad.

Prevent sugar from ant infestation

Put 2-3 cloves in the sugar container. “You will be surprised to see how the ants will vanish (from the fragrance of cloves),” the chef said in her Instagram video.

Store paneer

Put paneer in a bowl of water and then refrigerate. This will prevent the paneer from turning sour or bitter, and will keep it soft as well.

Check eggs for freshness

To check eggs for freshness, put them in a large bowl of water. If the eggs settle at the bottom, they are fresh. If they stand, the eggs are 2-3 weeks old, but “if they float, it means the eggs are very old; don’t use them,” she warned.

Select rice

If you want to buy old rice then the best way to differentiate it from new rice is to put some rice between your teeth, if the rice sticks then it is new else the rice is old.

