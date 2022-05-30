Cooking hacks: Make the perfect ‘soft boiled egg on toast’ with this foolproof recipe

There is no better way to start the day than with a scrumptious breakfast. This is why we are here with a power-packed recipe that is sure to chase away your Monday blues! And we are not talking about anything fancy; the recipe includes the all-time breakfast favourite — eggs. It is a bonanza recipe for those who struggle to get perfectly soft-boiled eggs, all thanks to chef Anahita Dhondy.

“This six-minute boiled egg toast is sure to brighten your breakfast and your day. This breakfast toast is packed with protein and is super easy to prepare as well. The soft-boiled eggs with their sun-shiny center are what I feel is utter breakfast perfection. This toast is super versatile as you can tweak the ingredients as per your liking,” she said on Instagram.

Here’s how to make this “sunshine on a plate”.

Ingredients

2 – Eggs

Water to boil eggs

1 tsp – White vinegar

A slice of sourdough

1 tsp – Butter

1 tbsp – Spicy Mayo/any Spread of your choice/Hummus (adjust as per liking)

2-3 leaves – Lettuce

2 – Cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2-3 – Cucumber slices

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) to drizzle

Salt + pepper to taste

Method

*Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Gently place the eggs, still in their shell, in the water.

*Set a timer and cook for exactly six minutes. This will yield a runny yolk but a set white.

*Remove the cooked eggs from the water and place them in an ice bath and add a teaspoon of vinegar. This makes it easier to peel.

*Toast your bread in a pan with some butter until it gets some colour.

*To assemble, smear your spread on the toast followed by some lettuce, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes. Finish off with the two soft-boiled peeled eggs.

*Drizzle some EVOO and sprinkle with some salt and pepper for taste and serve immediately.

Pro tip: If you want it hard boiled, then cook it for eight minutes.

