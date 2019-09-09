Kitchen hacks: Keep bugs away from rice with these simple tips

It is advised to store grains and pulses in air tight containers in cool, dry places. However, despite taking all precautions, you may have noticed insects and bugs crawling in them, making you repeatedly clean and rinse rice to get rid of them. But what if we told you that there are some simple ways that will ensure that your rice is bug-free? And trust us, the answer lies in your kitchen cabinet itself!

Sandeep Saini, executive sous chef, The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa shares a few simple tips to keep your rice clean and safe for consumption.

1. Bay or neem leaves

This is one of the best remedies to get rid of beetles. Bay or neem leaves can be placed inside loose rice containers to avoid contamination. Store rice in an air tight container for better results.

2. Cloves

They are easily available and help fight the bugs in order to avoid infestation. You can also add some clove oil to the disinfectant that is used to clean your cupboard shelves and pantry area.

3. Storing them in a refrigerator

It is advised to store rice in the freezer as soon as you bring it home. This process will ensure all the weevils are killed. You can store them at room temperature in a couple of days.

4. Garlic

Put lots of unpeeled garlic pods in the rice container and shuffle it well. Change the pods once they dry out.

5. Sunlight

If a large quantity of rice has been attacked by beetles, just keep it in the sunlight. Bugs do not like sunlight and will crawl away into dark and moist places. Make this a regular hygiene drill.