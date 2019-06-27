Easy kitchen hacks: How to make momos without a steamer

Much like chaat and chowmein, momos have also become synonyms with street food in India. Which is why it is not uncommon to spot kiosks selling hot, steamy momos with hot chilli garlic chutney and a dollop of mayonnaise at every nook and corner. And to cater to the evolving taste preferences of customers, momos — which usually have a chicken/mutton or simple vegetable filling — now come in various flavours like aloo, tandoori and even Afghani momos.

While it is devoured by one and all, making momos at home requires a lot of effort — right from making the minced filling to getting the perfect dough mix. But what if you don’t have a steamer to finally steam it in? Do not worry, as we have you covered. This simple trick will help you making delicious momos without needing a steamer. The best part? All you need is some aluminium foil and a ceramic plate.

Here’s all that you need to do:

* Once you have stuffed the dough with the filling and the momos are ready to be cooked, make three large balls of aluminium foil.

* Don’t make them too tight as they will reduce in size. However, all three balls should all be of relatively the same size and shape.

* Place the balls in a large cooking pot or a deep vessel which has a wide mouth, and lay a ceramic plate on top of them to make sure it’s fairly level.

* Add some water, bring to a boil, then lower to a medium simmer.

* Rub a little sesame oil on the plate, then place momos on top of it. Cover the pot with a lid.

* Let them steam for 7-8 minutes or until cooked through. Don’t overcook, or your dumplings will be stiff and soggy.

* Be careful when removing the plate from the pot as it will be very hot.

* Slide the dumplings onto a serving platter.