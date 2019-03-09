Simple kitchen hacks that will make your life so much easier

Spending time in the kitchen may not be something you like doing, but there may come a time when you might need to prep a quick meal for yourself, or well, someone else. But there is no denying that cooking can be a tedious task if it’s something you do not enjoy or do on a regular basis.

And if that is the case, here are few tips and tricks that might make cooking enjoyable for you (at least a little bit), and also help ease up things in the kitchen.

Peeling garlic can be a time-consuming activity, especially when the skin gets stuck and you need to struggle to get it off. But worry not, as we come to your rescue with this tip. Simply cut the bottom of the garlic and keep it in the fridge for a few days. The cool temperature and moisture will make the skin softer and will come out all at once. Also, if you are someone who likes to add the flavour pod to almost every recipe, then soak garlic overnight and peel it in the morning before storing it in the fridge for the week ahead.

Using a knife to peeling ginger ends up peeling more flesh than necessary. Instead, use a spoon to peel the ginger which results in less wastage. Also, a spoon can easily reach the small crannies and curves of the ginger.

If dull knives are making chopping a cumbersome affair, all you need is a ceramic mug. Carefully rub the sharp edge of the knife at the bottom of the mug and you are done. Chopping vegetables was never this smooth!

To clean a scorched pan, sprinkle the burned bottom with baking soda, add four to five tablespoons of salt and cover it with enough water. Let it soak overnight and scrape out the charred remains with a rubber spatula.

Peeling citrus fruits like sweet limes and oranges without a mess can be a task. Here’s the trick – roll the fruits or microwave them for a minute for easy peeling.

To maintain the copper polish of your pan or utensil, apply a thin coat of ketchup and after rub it off with a clean rag after sometime.