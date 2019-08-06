Kitchen hacks: Excess salt in your food? Here are some easy ways to balance it out

While one can’t imagine their food without salt, too much of it makes the dish unpalatable. It is also considered unhealthy as it may increase the risk of blood pressure and stroke, among other lifestyle diseases. But there may be times when you have accidentally added too much salt in your food, and have thought “what do I do now?”

Advertising

To save yourself from embarrassment and also avoid wastage, here are some easy fixes that will help you balance out the excess salt in your food.

Add water

Does your gravy have too much salt in it? The best and easiest way to neutralise it is by adding water to the dish and boiling it. But make sure to pay attention to the quantity of water you are adding.

ALSO READ: Researchers find novel way to make tasty low-salt food

Flour dough

Advertising

A simple trick is to make small flour dough balls and put them in the curry with excess salt. If you keep them for about 10-15 minutes the balls will soak excess salt from the dish. However, remember to take them out before serving.

Curd or malai

If you add 1-2 tablespoon of curd or malai in your curry, it will cut down the extra salt.

ALSO READ: Protein, salt make you sleepy after large meals: study

Add more ingredients

It is a good idea to add another batch of vegetables to the curry or gravy. Cook until everything gets combined well. Doing this makes the salt evenly spread to the entire dish, which now has increased in quantity.

Coconut milk

If your dish is too salty, opt for some coconut milk. It helps neutralise the salty flavour of the dish without disturbing other flavours.