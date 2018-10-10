Use these genius kitchen hacks to save time and manage your kitchen well

Try these easy kitchen hacks to deal with kitchen disasters and mishaps. (Source: File Photo)

While eating may very well be one of your favourite pastimes, spending long hours in hot kitchens that involve cooking, cleaning and a lot of planning may not be. That apart, kitchen management – from keeping vegetables from rotting to updating your stock – can be an ordeal.

But do not fret, there are some tricks to avoid all the hard work. The next time you are unhappy with your culinary skills or do not know how to tweak your kitchen disasters, take a look at these tips.

Save fresh herbs for later use Use an ice-cube tray or muffin tin to freeze fresh chopped herbs in water, olive oil, and stock for later use as a seasoning agent. That way, if you want, you can save your herbs longer. Separate yolks from whites Separate eggs by gently squeezing a plastic water bottle over a cracked egg. When the bottle refills with air, it will scoop the yolk right up.

Peel garlic the fuss-free way

Remove all cloves from the bulb, then whack each clove with the side of a chef’s knife. The skin will fall right off. You can save your hands from smelling like garlic all day.

Slow down rotting of tomatoes

Store tomatoes with the stem end facing down to keep them from spoiling. Another trick is to store them at room temperature rather than in the fridge to make them last longer.

Make eggshell removal even easier

Add baking soda or vinegar to the water when boiling eggs. This will help in easier removal of the egg shells. Both substances permeate the eggshells and help the egg whites separate from the shell.

Keep birthday cake fresh for days

Leftover cakes may dry out and there can be nothing worse than not preserving cakes well. Save your leftover cake from drying out by securing a slice of bread to the exposed portions with toothpicks. The bread holds in the cake’s moisture.

De-skin potatoes without a peeler

Peeling a potato can be quite a task! But you can now peel a potato in a snap by boiling it and then giving it an ice bath. The skin will separate in no time and you can pick it up from there

Reheat pizza and other baked goods without drying them out

When reheating pizza or baked goods, place a cup of water in the microwave with it to add moisture to the air and keep the food from drying out.

Use a wooden spoon to prevent spilling

Having boiling milk, tea or coffee spill over your pot can be quite messy. But there is a way to prevent this from happening. Just place a wooden spoon across the top of your pot. And just like that, you will never have to deal with spilled foods from boiling pots again.

Which one’s your favourite hack?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd