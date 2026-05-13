This simple hack will help get rid of onion and garlic smells from your hands

If you cook regularly and are tired of your hands smelling of onion and garlic, we hear you. Here’s a simple hack — just like why you should pour water on the vessel’s lid when cooking dry vegetables or the need to avoid using tissue paper to soak excess oil — to help you deal with the same. All you need to (apparently) do is rub your hand with the outside of a stainless steel ladle… and voila!

Does it work?

Rubbing your hands with stainless steel helps remove the onion and garlic smell because of a chemical reaction, said chef Shipra Khanna. “Onion and garlic release sulfur compounds when cut, which binds to the skin and causes the lingering smell,” said Khanna, adding that these sulfur compounds produce a pungent odor that lingers on your hands.