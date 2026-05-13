This simple hack will help get rid of onion and garlic smells from your hands

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If you cook regularly and are tired of your hands smelling of onion and garlic, we hear you. Here’s a simple hack — just like why you should pour water on the vessel’s lid when cooking dry vegetables or the need to avoid using tissue paper to soak excess oil — to help you deal with the same. All you need to (apparently) do is rub your hand with the outside of a stainless steel ladle… and voila!
Rubbing your hands with stainless steel helps remove the onion and garlic smell because of a chemical reaction, said chef Shipra Khanna. “Onion and garlic release sulfur compounds when cut, which binds to the skin and causes the lingering smell,” said Khanna, adding that these sulfur compounds produce a pungent odor that lingers on your hands.
But when you rub your hands against stainless steel under running water, the chromium in the steel reacts with the sulfur compounds, explained Khanna. “This reaction neutralises the odour-causing molecules, effectively reducing or eliminating the smell. Stainless steel is particularly effective due to its smooth surface and unique composition, which facilitates this reaction,” said Khanna.
You can also try this hack with a simple stainless spoon.
*Rub your hands with a stainless steel ladle or spoon under running water for 30-60 seconds.
Other methods, like rubbing salt and coffee grounds, can also help, said Khanna. Yet another trick is to squeeze a little lemon juice over your palms and nails specifically and then rub them together before washing them. However, ensure you don’t have any cuts or open wounds to avoid the stinging sensation.