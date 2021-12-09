Kitchen hack: Peel ginger this way to reap maximum health benefits

If you love the distinct flavour of ginger, and often add it to your meals and cup of tea, you are going to love what we have in store for you today.

Known to have many health benefits, ginger can be consumed in myriad ways — both raw and cooked, and also peeled or unpeeled. But is there a correct way to peel ginger so that all its nutrients remain intact? Former chef Catherine McBride recently took to Twitter and shared a video where she demonstrated how she prefers to peel ginger.

Take a look!

Instead of using a peeler or knife, the chef suggested to use the back of spoon. “I use a spoon to peel ginger! What tool do you use?” she asked.

Twitterati jumped on the discussion thread, and while some suggested they don’t peel ginger at all, others mentioned they use the “back of a knife”. Another user wrote, “A Dutch knife. I use for cheese gouda but also I use it for my cucumber too. It’s a very smart tool!”

In another social media post, a Harvard University scholar suggested that one should have ginger with its skin on as it has several benefits.

“Ginger is a beautiful gift from nature and most of us peel it wrong. Also, we shouldn’t be peeling it anyway! Ginger peel is edible. It contains 2X the beneficial polyphenols as the flesh and importantly, unique and distinct compounds,” said Kanchan Koya, PhD in Biomedicine from Harvard University, Health Coaching Certification holder from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition in a post on Instagram.

However, if you still like to peel it, she also recommended using the back of a spoon.

“Now I know some recipes, like many of our beloved Indian dishes, would taste odd with the fibrous peel. In that case, use a spoon to peel your ginger so you don’t peel off the flesh (very common with knife peeling). And if you can, enjoy the ginger peel benefits in things like teas and broths,” she added.

As per Shweta Shah, Chief Nutritionist at Fitza, many of the healthy constituents are lost while peeling ginger with a knife due to the amount of ginger that goes to waste.

“The curvier the ginger, the more difficult it is to peel with a knife. The more time you take to peel, the surface of the ginger pulp starts oxidising and starts losing it’s benefits. Behold the spoon because it will make the peeling process more quick and efficient which will in turn help reserve the nutrients inside. At last, you need not worry about wasting even a bit of ginger while peeling with a spoon, which would’ve definitely happened if you used a knife instead!” she told indianexpress.com.



As per ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar, ginger has various health benefits. It helps

*Soothe your throat.

*Take away laziness.

*Burn belly fat.

*Reduce abdominal ache due to gas.

*Boost digestion.

*Reduce bloating.

*Improve immunity.

Keep scrolling for a special ginger tea recipe from Dr Bhavsar

Ingredients

1 inch – Ginger, cut or smashed

1 glass- Water

Lemon juice

Honey

Method

*Boil one inch ginger in water. Let it simmer for 5-7 minutes.

*Add lemon juice.

*Add honey after the tea gets to room temperature or is lukewarm; not while it’s hot.

“Since ginger is hot in potency, it should be avoided by people who have a bleeding disorder and excess pitta. In that case, you can use CCF (made of fennel, cumin and coriander seeds)” said Dr Bhavsar.

