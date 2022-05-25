scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Ensure your cheese does not turn sticky on grating with this tip

Ensure your grated cheese doesn't stick together with these quick hacks from chef Pankaj Bhadouria

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2022 5:30:38 pm
cheeseGrate cheese with this hack (Source: Representative Image/Pexels)

Kitchen tips and tricks are always welcome. They make cooking seem like a breeze, and the experience hassle-free and enjoyable. They are also perfect for days when you want to whip up a dish in a jiffy!

So here we are with a quick and easy tip that is going to come extremely handy — especially if you are a lover of cheese.

Below is a quick hack from former MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria. “Does your cheese turn sticky on grating? Follow this tip for non sticky grated cheese!” she wrote on Instagram.

How to grate cheese?

The grater should be kept lateral instead of straight-sided.

ALSO READ |Kitchen hacks: 10 basic knife skills to help you chop like a pro

Why?

It ensures grated cheese doesn’t stick together, she shared.

How to store it?

*Add little maida or all-purpose flour to the grated cheese and mix.

“This will ensure the grated cheese doesn’t stick together. It also helps refrigerate cheese for longer,” she shared.

