scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Kitchen hack: Remove stains from your chopping board with these easy nuskhas

"Follow this easy nuskha to get rid of all the stains from your chopping board," said Chef Pankaj Bhadouria in a post on Instagram

chopping boardHere's how you should clean your chopping boards (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Kitchen chores not only involve cooking food and chopping, but cleaning utensils and accessories form a huge part of it, too. One such essential kitchenware that must be clean at all times is the chopping board — wooden as well as plastic — as it is on it that we cut our vegetables. Now if you are wondering how to get rid of those stubborn stains, fret not as we have some quick, easy and efficient hacks from MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria that can help clean your chopping boards in a jiffy.

ALSO READ |Kitchen hacks: 10 basic knife skills to help you chop like a pro

Take a look.

“Follow this easy nuskha to get rid of all the stains from your chopping board,” Bhadouria said in an Instagram post.

ALSO READ |Here’s how to chop vegetables to maximise their nutritional value

Here’s what you need to do.

Wooden board

What you need

Baking soda
1/2 – Lemon

Method

On a chopping board that needs to be cleaned, spread baking powder. Take lemon and allow the juice to mix with baking soda. You will notice bubbles. Keep it for 10-15 minutes. Using the lemon rind, scrub the dirt away. Wash off with water. Wipe the water using a soft cloth. Take some oil on your palm and gently spread it over the board. You can wipe it off later.

How does it help?

*Baking soda helps remove all kinds of dirt
*Lemon acts as a natural disinfectant

Plastic board

What you need

Ingredients

Baking soda
Salt
1tsp – Water
1tbsp – White vinegar
Scrub pad
½ lemon

Method

On a chopping board that needs to be cleaned, spread baking powder, salt and water. Keep it for 10-15 minutes. Once the mixture dries out, add white vinegar. Use a scrub pad for five minutes. Then use lemon to scrub the dirt away. Use hot water to clean the residue.

Advertisement

“Make sure you clean your chopping boards weekly so that they don’t remain dirty,” said Bhadouria.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
When Bhagat Singh got a pat from Bal Gangadhar TilakPremium
When Bhagat Singh got a pat from Bal Gangadhar Tilak
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 09:40:41 pm
Next Story

Ajit Pawar gives ‘open offer’ to miffed MNS leader to join NCP

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Laitonjam Rajnikanta
In pics: Hyperrealist works of Manipuri artist Laitonjam Rajnikanta
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close