Kitchen hack: Remove stains from your chopping board with these easy nuskhas

Kitchen chores not only involve cooking food and chopping, but cleaning utensils and accessories form a huge part of it, too. One such essential kitchenware that must be clean at all times is the chopping board — wooden as well as plastic — as it is on it that we cut our vegetables. Now if you are wondering how to get rid of those stubborn stains, fret not as we have some quick, easy and efficient hacks from MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria that can help clean your chopping boards in a jiffy.

Take a look.

“Follow this easy nuskha to get rid of all the stains from your chopping board,” Bhadouria said in an Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to do.

Wooden board

What you need

Baking soda

1/2 – Lemon

Method

On a chopping board that needs to be cleaned, spread baking powder. Take lemon and allow the juice to mix with baking soda. You will notice bubbles. Keep it for 10-15 minutes. Using the lemon rind, scrub the dirt away. Wash off with water. Wipe the water using a soft cloth. Take some oil on your palm and gently spread it over the board. You can wipe it off later.

How does it help?

*Baking soda helps remove all kinds of dirt

*Lemon acts as a natural disinfectant

Plastic board

What you need

Ingredients

Baking soda

Salt

1tsp – Water

1tbsp – White vinegar

Scrub pad

½ lemon

Method

On a chopping board that needs to be cleaned, spread baking powder, salt and water. Keep it for 10-15 minutes. Once the mixture dries out, add white vinegar. Use a scrub pad for five minutes. Then use lemon to scrub the dirt away. Use hot water to clean the residue.

“Make sure you clean your chopping boards weekly so that they don’t remain dirty,” said Bhadouria.

