How to pick the best eggs and make fluffy omelettes

If you have recently started spending time in the kitchen and are experimenting with your culinary skills, dealing with something as basic as eggs could get tricky. From not being able to distinguish between fresh and stale eggs to struggling to make the perfect, fluffy omelette, the list is somewhat long. But do not worry, we have you covered.

Instead of panicking, keep calm and follow these super simple tips by chef Anahita Dhondy that will turn your relationship with eggs into a cordial one.

It is a good idea to dip the sharp knife in water as lubrication helps slice better. Also, don’t cut boiled eggs which have just been taken out of a refrigerator and are cold.

It makes the omelette fluffier.

How to differentiate the quality of eggs?

When you get eggs, rinse them in a bowl of water for a few minutes. You will notice that the fresh ones will sink to the bottom. Use those.

Your egg white would get fluffy quickly, said Dhondy.

