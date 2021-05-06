‘I prefer ghar ka khana’: Kishwer Merchant shares her pregnancy diet

The mom-to-be has shared that she is repulsed by the smell of chicken, and it makes her feel faint. (Photo: Instagram/@kishwersmerchantt)

It is said in pregnancy the diet has to be monitored, so that it ensures the well-being of both the mother and the baby. Actor Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai, recently shared her pregnancy diet on her YouTube channel.

She said that ever since she got pregnant, she developed issues with the thyroid, and as such, has to begin her day with the thyroid pill. “I cannot eat anything for the next one hour. And then my breakfast routine begins, during which I eat two fried eggs, with two slices of bread, sometimes three. Nowadays, I also eat butter, jam and bread, along with eggs, because protein is a must. After that, I consume one glass of orange juice,” she revealed.

“I really eat,” the actor said, adding that she hardly ever stresses about weight gain, or whether she will “ever come back” to her “original weight”.

One hour after breakfast, Kishwer said she eats a fruit — “like banana, apples, watermelon”. “In pregnancy, you get hungry often, because it is actually the baby who is feeling hungry… Besides, eating fruits is a must. Intake of fruits is good for health.”

For lunch, Kishwer said, she tries to “keep it light”. “I prefer ghar ka khana. My lunch is basic, it contains dal, roti, chawal, sabzi, salad — just that. Dal is my all-time favourite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt)

“I begin to feel hungry again in two hours, and that’s when I eat snacks — boiled chana, with tomatoes, onions; sometimes [I eat] bhel or popcorn. And of course, since the mango season is on, I eat them,” she said adding that it is just “a myth” that pregnant women cannot eat mangoes. “My mother consumed mangoes throughout her pregnancy, and even my gynecologist told me one mango a day is not harmful. Pineapple and papaya are the fruits that you are supposed to avoid.”

The mom-to-be also shared that she is repulsed by the smell of chicken, and it makes her feel faint.

For dinner again, it is rice, dal, and curry for her.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle