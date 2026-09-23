Kingfisher swimsuit calendar model Pia Trivedi says she ‘lived on leaves and liquid’

Model Pia Trivedi recently opened up about shooting for the Kingfisher swimsuit calendar (2003-21). “I just lived on leaves and liquid for a whole year because I had to lose a lot of weight. I wasn’t a model yet, cut out for a swimsuit calendar…so I had to really shed. But I had to get there. There was no choice. I had never shot with anyone from the team before…I had never shot a campaign outdoors. It was a bit tough. I learnt on the job,” Trivedi told Aleena Dissect Podcast.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Gulnaaz Shaikh, clinical nutritionist at Healthyz, helped us decode how such diets work. “A diet based almost entirely on leafy foods and liquids is unlikely to meet the body’s nutritional needs over a long period. The body requires adequate protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals, and getting all of these in the right quantities from a very restricted diet is difficult. Someone may manage it for a period of time, but that does not mean the approach is nutritionally complete or safe to replicate,” said Shaikh.

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What could happen if someone severely restricts their food intake for months?

The effects can go well beyond weight loss. “Initially, a person may lose weight and water, but prolonged restriction can also reduce muscle mass and affect energy, immunity and concentration. Inadequate protein and micronutrients may contribute to hair fall, weakness, poor recovery and menstrual disturbances in women. The body can adapt to lower food intake, but that adaptation comes at a cost when essential nutrients remain insufficient,” Shaikh told indianexpress.com.

Could someone still appear healthy on the outside despite being undernourished?

According to Shaikh, appearance alone is a “poor measure of nutritional health”. “Someone can look lean or physically well while having inadequate protein, iron, calcium, vitamin B12, or other nutrients. This is why extreme diets can be misleading, particularly when they are presented through photographs or social media without the person’s complete medical and dietary context,” said Shaikh.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated)

What is the concern with relying mainly on juices, soups or other liquids?

Liquids can be useful as part of a balanced diet, but they should not automatically be treated as a complete replacement for meals. “Depending on what goes into them, liquid diets may be low in protein, fibre or essential fats. Even with fruits and vegetables, consuming them in liquid form does not necessarily provide enough nutrition for the body’s daily requirements,” said Shaikh.

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If someone wants to lose weight or achieve a lean physique, what should they focus on instead?

The goal should be fat loss without sacrificing muscle or nutrition. “That means eating enough protein, including vegetables and fruit, choosing appropriate portions of whole grains or other carbohydrates, and adding healthy fats. Regular exercise, strength training, sleep and hydration matter too. A diet that leaves you constantly hungry or dependent on a handful of foods is difficult to sustain and usually isn’t the best route to long-term health,” said Shaikh.