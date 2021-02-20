scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Latest news

Kim Kardashian shares new picture to show how plant-based diet affected her body

Kim Kardashian had earlier said that while she enjoyed eating many foods, her diet was mostly plant-based

By: Lifestyle Desk |
February 20, 2021 3:06:38 pm
kim kardashianKim Kardashian's children also follow a plant-based diet. (Source: kimkardashian/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian recently shared how a plant-based diet helped her be in shape.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Kim, who has filed for divorce from Kanye West, showed off her toned figure in a white crop top that highlighted her abs, cargo pants, and heels. She captioned the picture, “Plant-based diet does a body good”. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

The reality star had earlier said that while she enjoyed eating many foods, her diet was “mostly plant-based”. “I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore,” she told a fan on social media.

Also Read |Kim Kardashian’s monochrome look is our new favourite

Sharing her detailed diet plan, she tweeted, “Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too!” In case of potatoes, she only loved them baked and as skinny fries.

“I hate HOT anything! I hate Spicey anything. I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don’t like it. Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos puffs are my absolute fave,” she further said.

In fact, Kim’s children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm also had plant-based diets, their mother had confirmed.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Here are the best beauty and fashion tips we learnt from Zendaya’s Instagram

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 20: Latest News

Advertisement