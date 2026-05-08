Kiara Advani pairs a ‘healthy bite’ with her morning coffee; expert weighs in

Kiara Advani, 34, recently shared a glimpse of her Sunday cuppa. “Coffee. Healthy energy bite. Sunday morning,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Taking a cue from the War 2 actor’s candid confession, we asked an expert on the benefits of this combination.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal, it reflects a modern, quick-start approach that fits busy lifestyles while still staying health-conscious. “From a clinical nutrition lens, starting the day with coffee can offer an immediate boost in alertness and mental focus due to caffeine stimulation. It may also enhance workout performance if consumed before exercise. However, when taken first thing in the morning, especially without a proper meal, it can increase acidity in some individuals and may not provide sustained energy,” said Goyal.