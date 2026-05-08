Kiara Advani pairs a ‘healthy bite’ with her morning coffee; expert weighs in

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Kiara Advani, 34, recently shared a glimpse of her Sunday cuppa. “Coffee. Healthy energy bite. Sunday morning,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
Taking a cue from the War 2 actor’s candid confession, we asked an expert on the benefits of this combination.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal, it reflects a modern, quick-start approach that fits busy lifestyles while still staying health-conscious. “From a clinical nutrition lens, starting the day with coffee can offer an immediate boost in alertness and mental focus due to caffeine stimulation. It may also enhance workout performance if consumed before exercise. However, when taken first thing in the morning, especially without a proper meal, it can increase acidity in some individuals and may not provide sustained energy,” said Goyal.
The addition of an energy bite, likely made with nuts, seeds, or dates, helps balance this combination by providing quick fuel. “These bites offer healthy fats and natural sugars, which can stabilise blood sugar levels better than coffee alone. They are especially useful as a pre-workout snack or on-the-go option.”
That said, this combination still falls short of being a complete breakfast. “It lacks sufficient protein and fibre required for prolonged satiety, stable energy release, and metabolic support. Relying only on such quick fixes can sometimes lead to early hunger, cravings, or overeating later in the day.”
The smarter approach is to see this as a starter, not the main meal. “Following it up with a balanced breakfast that includes protein, complex carbs, and fibre can make this routine both practical and nutritionally complete,” said Goyal.
Goyal said that having stimulants like coffee can be perfectly healthy if overall nutrition and hydration are balanced. Coffee offers antioxidants and mild stimulation, but it’s not necessary. “Many people function well without caffeine, especially if they get enough sleep, stay hydrated, and eat well,” said Goyal.
While convenience is shaping modern eating habits, “balance is what sustains health”, she added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.