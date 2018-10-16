VIDEO: Learn how to make Khichudi and Labda this Durga Puja

Khichudi defines comfort food.

Durga Puja is all about pandal-hopping in your finest clothes and indulging in delicacies. While mutton and fish chops, Kolkata rolls and puchkas are always on the must-have list, nothing can beat the comfort of khichudi and labda, preferably with some mutton fry. Just in case you want to put on the chef’s hat, these recipes by Pritha Sen, food historian and consultant at Mustard, Mumbai might brighten your day.

ALSO READ: Craving Kolkata fish roll this Durga Puja? Here’s how to make it at home

Khichudi

Ingredients

500g – Gobindo bhog rice

500g – Shona moong dal

2 – Caulifower

10 – Potatoes (optional)

200g – Green peas (shelled)

5 tbsp – Ginger paste

75g – Jeera powder

2 tbsp – Haldi powder

2 tbsp – Chilli powder

25g – Sliced ginger

1 tbsp – Whole jeera

5-6 – Whole green cardamom

2″ stick – Cinammon

4-5 – Bayleaf

1/2 tsp – Hing

1 cup – Fresh coconut slices

8-10 – Green chillies

250g – Cow milk ghee

1 tsp – Bengali garam masala powder

Refined oil for deep frying

2 tbsp – Sugar

Salt to taste

Method

* Wash and soak rice for about an hour and drain.

* Dry roast moong dal to a uniform golden brown. Wash and keep soaked in warm water for an hour.

* Deep fry potatoes and cauliflower till three-quarters done and keep aside.

* Heat 100g ghee and add tempering of whole jeera, bay leaf, garam masalas and hing.

* Add the ginger paste and fry till aroma rises.

* Mix the haldi, chilli powder and jeera powder in water to make a paste and add to the ginger paste. Fry well till oil is released.

* Add the rice and dal and mix well with another 100g of ghee. Fry till every grain is well coated with the ghee. Now add triple the amount of water.

* Add salt to the water and mix well. Add the sugar and then add the ginger slices.

* Cook to a thick gruel consistency.

* In the rest of the ghee, fry the coconut slices to a golden.

* Add the coconut along with the ghee and the green chillies.

* Cover and take off the fire.

Watch the video here.

Labda (Mixed seasonal vegetables)

Ingredients

500g – Potatoes

500g – Pumpkin

500g – Ridge gourd

250g – Parwal

250g – Radish

250g – Ash gourd

500g – Brinjal

2kg roughly chopped: Leaves of seasonal greens like spinach and malabar spinach (Pui saag)

1 tbsp – Paanchphoron

4-5 – Bayleaf

4-5 – Whole dry chilli

4 tbsp – Ginger paste

3 tbsp – Coriander powder

2 tbsp – Chilli powder

2 tbsp – Fennel powder

8-10 – Green chillies

200g – Cow milk Ghee

1 cup (optional): Milk

Salt to taste

2 tbsp – Sugar

Method

* Cut vegetables in big cubes.

* Retain the skin on the pumpkin, parwal and ridge gourd.

* Fry the brinjal golden and keep aside.

* Heat 100g of ghee.

* Add the paanch phoron, whole dry chillies and bayleaf.

* Add all the vegetables except for the greens and the brinjal.

* Fry on high heat for a few seconds.

* Add salt and then half the chopped greens.

* Add the ginger paste, coriander and chilli powders and keep frying on high heat for a few more seconds.

* Lower heat and cover and let it cook in its own steam.

* When vegetables are well done, add the rest of the greens and cook further to a mushy consistency.

* Add green chillies, the fennel powder, the brinjal and the rest of the ghee.

* Mix well.

* If vegetables have gotten a little dry, add the milk and mix.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd