Khaman Dhokla is your teatime fix, try it out

There are numerous recipes that you can try, but what better than grandma’s special recipe? (Source: File Photo) There are numerous recipes that you can try, but what better than grandma’s special recipe? (Source: File Photo)

The lockdown can feel boring, so it is best to plan various activities through the day to keep monotony away. While some of us enjoy reading, exercising, painting or solving crosswords, for many others the answer to everything boring and stressful is cooking. A lot of you will agree that cooking is therapeutic when you have some leisure time. Thanks to all the quarantine cooking sessions social media is flooded with, there are a plethora of recipes that you can try at home. But for us, nothing beats the joy of trying granny’s old recipe.

So if you are wondering what to cook next, try out this Khaman Dhokla recipe. It goes perfectly well with masala chai and is apt for evening snacks.

Ingredients

1 cup – Gram flour or besan

1/2 cup – Water

1 tsp – Baking soda

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tsp – Oil

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

Few curry leaves

2 – Green chilli (Sliced)

Salt to taste

Method

* Take a glass bowl and add gram flour, salt, water, lemon juice and baking soda.

* Mix all these ingredients and allow the batter to ferment for 1-2 hours.

* Meanwhile, pour boiled water in a steamer and grease an utensil with oil.

* Pour the dhokla batter in the utensil and cook on low flame for 15-20 minutes. Insert a knife after 15 minutes; if it comes out clean, remove the dhokla from the stove. Allow the dish to cool and then cut into pieces.

* For the tempering, heat another pan with oil over moderate flame. Once the oil is sufficiently hot, add mustard seeds, curry leaves and vertically sliced green chilli.

* Add 1/2 cup of water in the pan and allow it to boil. After 2-3 boils, squeeze 1/2 lemon, and add sugar and green coriander leaves. Pour this syrup on the Khaman Dhokla. Garnish with the tempering.

Stay home and keep cooking simple and delicious recipes.

