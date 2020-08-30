Amid pandemic, KFC temporarily drops ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ tagline

The menu, however, remains the same. (Source: KFC website)

We are living in unprecedented times and things are assuming different meanings every day. An instance of this was noticed recently when fast food giant KFC decided to drop their famous “Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan in light of the current pandemic.

A report in CNN News confirms this. “We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. The menu isn’t changing and the company said the slogan will return when the “time is right,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC was quoted as saying.

The tagline will be back when things revert to normal. The same report states that the message stirred a problem at the onset of pandemic. Apparently, the Advertising Standards Authority received 163 complaints about a KFC TV advertisement in March, 2020 where people were seen licking their fingers.

Earlier this year, the giant food chain created quite a noise after they collaborated with Footwear company Crocs and created KFC X Crocs Buket Clog– a limited edition shoes with a fried chicken print. As per the CNN report, the shoes were to be available in unisex sizes and priced at $59.99. The designed shoes had KFC’s iconic red-striped bucket on the base, and were not received well by people on social media.

It waits to be seen now when the tagline returns, and with it, some semblance of normalcy.

