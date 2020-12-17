Revealed: How KFC makes its signature gravy

Channel 4's documentary Inside KFC At Christmas, reveals more about the signature gravy served at the popular fried chicken chain. (Source: Reuters)

Christmas, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, is a day to make merry. And food, much like on all other special occasions, plays a very important part in the celebrations. And to make it even better, popular fried chicken chain KFC has revealed what goes into making its signature gravy!

In Channel 4’s documentary, Inside KFC At Christmas, Adam Mala, assistant manager at a store in Chorley, Lancashire, England reveals that the branches can get “a little competitive” when it comes to making the sauce.

“People might say that it’s ‘only gravy’. No, it’s not only gravy. We need the gravy to be the best it can, we need it to be the best in the company,” Mala said on the show.

Mala’s team member Anne Walker, who is in charge of gravy production at the Buckshaw branch in Lancashire, which sells twice as much gravy as the average KFC store, revealed that the “finger-licking dressing” is made using the leftover juices and chicken scraps found at the bottom of the chicken fryers, a substance she called “crackling”.

KFC offers a range of fried chicken. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock/Representative) KFC offers a range of fried chicken. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock/Representative)

According to Walker, the gravy has “two scoops of crackling mixed with 3.5 litres of water”. Then comes the “magic ingredient”, which comes in a mystery foil bag.

“There’s nothing on the packet to tell you what’s in the magic ingredients,” Walker mentioned.

As per Independent.co.uk, the “magic ingredient” could contain a combination of stock and flour.

“Whisk it up so it’s nice and smooth and all the bits are all mixed up,” Walker said. “Voila. Then we just pop it in the microwave,” she added.

Although the crackling may not appeal to all diners, Walker is a big fan.

“If you’re going to KFC, you’ve got to have gravy. It’s nice gravy,” she insisted.

In fact, as per branch manager Cris Manolache in Chorley, the “local enthusiasm for gravy outweighs the love for fried chicken”.

“Here, if you don’t have the gravy you are better off shutting down than staying open,” he said.

“It’s better to run out of chicken than gravy. The people will have gravy without the chicken.“

Over the festive period, it’s estimated that KFC will sell around 1.7 million pots of gravy per week in the UK.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd