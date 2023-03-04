Keto upma breakfast recipe for lazy mornings

There are days when we feel lazy or don’t have much time to prepare an elaborate breakfast, and we wish for something simple and easy. For those lazy days, we bring to you a recipe of almond flour upma that is not only easy and fuss free to cook but is nutritious as well.

Rashi Chowdhary, a nutritionist, shared a recipe of keto upma, which according to her is low in carbohydrates and high in protein. Also, it stables blood sugar levels as well.

“Since almond flour is a little sweeter than regular flour you will have to add more green chillies than usual,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Almond flour upma

Ingredients

*1/2 cup almond flour

*1/2 cup water

*1/4 cup onions

*2 small tomatoes

*Lots of other veggies, peas for the protein, carrots, capsicum

*Green chillies

*Ghee

*A handful of cashews or peanuts if they suit you

*1 inch ginger, some mustard, curry patta and jeera

Method

*Put some ghee in a pan, and once it is heated, add the tempering (jeera, mustard seeds, green chillies, curry leaves).

*Once they splatter, add onions with some salt and cook until they are brown.

*Now add cashews or peanuts, finely chopped ginger and sautee until they turn a little golden.

*Now add chopped tomato, cover and cook until it turns mushy. You can then add all other veggies and wait till they are cooked.

*Add water to the pan and bring to boil.

*Now add the almond flour and keep stirring to avoid lumps. Cook on high until it thickens.

*Once thickened, cook it on low flame for 2 more minutes. You can add fresh coriander and turn off the flame.

Your high protein and less carb breakfast is ready!

