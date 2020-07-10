Keto-friendly recipe: Enjoy these gluten-free almond chocolate chip cookies

Warm, golden brown, chocolate chip cookies cooling on a rack. (Photo: Getty) Warm, golden brown, chocolate chip cookies cooling on a rack. (Photo: Getty)

With the rains approaching, we are sure you wouldn’t mind a batch of yummy choco-chip cookies with a cup of hot coffee. However, if you are someone who is trying to eat healthy, are vegan or following a keto diet, you are in the right place. This recipe is just for you since it doesn’t even require sugar! It’s perfect for guilt-free pleasure. So check out this recipe by Youtuber Bake With Shivesh below and enjoy your warm and fresh cookies.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of salted butter (texture should be soft)

1/2 cup of dark unsweetened chocolate

1 and a 1/2 cup of finely grounded almonds

1 tsp of vanilla extract

1 medium-sized egg or use 2 tbsp of powdered flax seeds along with 5 tbsp of water

1/2 tsp of baking powder

Steps

*Begin by slightly melting half a cup of butter and transferring it to a large glass bowl. To this, add a teaspoon of vanilla extract and mix the ingredients well.

*Next, add a medium-sized egg or simply replace it with flax eggs. For flax eggs, all you have to do is, in a little bowl add two tablespoons of finely ground flax seeds along with 5 tablespoons of water. Let this mixture sit on the counter for 5 minutes until it becomes thick.

*Beat all the ingredients until nicely combined. To this, add 1 and a 1/2 cup of finely ground almonds or the same amount of almond flour and half a teaspoon of baking powder. Mix it well by folding the mixture to form a dough.

*Add 1/2 cup of dark unsweetened chocolate to the dough and keep some pieces aside to be used later. Pop the dough into the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

*Line your tray with parchment paper and add small balls of dough and press them slightly flat. Since the cookies don’t have sugar you can use healthy alternatives such as stevia or jaggery powder.

*Pre-heat your oven at 180-degree celsius and finally add more chocolate chips on the top and pop it into the oven for 15 minutes until they become golden brown.

Here are other vegan recipes you can try

You don’t have to bake these vegan fudge brownies; check out the recipe here

These gluten-free, vegan cookies are perfect for midnight munching

Try these easy gluten-free nutrient breakfast bombs today; here’s the recipe

Try Yami Gautam’s gluten-free cinnamon/ginger cookies; here’s the recipe

Rakul Preet Singh cooks yummy vegan pesto pasta; try the recipe

Would you like to try them?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd