Keto diet recipes: Fritters or salad; what would you pick?

The Keto diet is not for the faint-hearted, nor for those who consider it another ‘in-fashion’ or trendy diet to lose weight. The diet has protocols and regimens that need to be followed. If you are currently following the Keto diet and are looking for recipes, then here’s a help. You can go for fritters or a salad, depending on your mood.
Cheese & Broccoli Fritters by Chef Kamaljeet, The Masala Grill
Ingredients
¾ cup – Almond flour
7 tbsp – Flaxseed meal
113g – Fresh broccoli
113g – Mozzarella cheese
2 large – Eggs
2 tsp – Baking powder
¼ cup – Mayonnaise
¼ cup – Fresh chopped dill
½ tbsp – Lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
* Add broccoli to a food processor and pulse until it is broken down into small pieces. It should be well processed.
* Mix together the cheese, almond flour, ¼ cup flaxseed meal and baking powder with the broccoli. If you want to add any extra seasonings (salt and pepper), do it at this point.
* Add the 2 eggs and mix together until everything is incorporated.
* Roll the batter into balls and then coat with 3 tablespoons flax seed meal.
* Continue doing this with the rest of the batter and set aside on paper towels.
* Heat your deep fat fryer to 375F. Once ready, lay broccoli and cheese fritters inside the basket, not overcrowding it.
* Fry the fritters until golden brown, about 3-5 minutes. Once done, lay on paper towels to drain excess grease and season to your tastes.
* Feel free to make a zesty dill and lemon mayonnaise for a dip.
Pikkle Signature Salad by Chef Parth Bharti at Pikkle
Ingredients
100g – Cucumber
50g – Carrot
50g – Mango
30g – Kiwi
50g – Lettuce
30g – Lolorosso lettuce
30g – Iceberg
30g – Cherry tomato
50g – Asparagus
15g – Plum pickkle sauce
15g – Black and white sesame seed
5g – Togarashi
20g – Almonds
30g – Peanut
20g – Cashew
10g – Rice cracker
2 ml – Truffle oil
10g – Cream
Method
* Wash and cut all the vegetables in desired shape and sizes or as required for the salad.
* Mix it with the plim pikkle sauce, truffle oil and cream.
* Garnish it with almonds, peanuts, cashew, babuarare and serve cold.