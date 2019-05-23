Keto diet recipes: Fritters or salad; what would you pick?

The Keto diet is not for the faint-hearted, nor for those who consider it another ‘in-fashion’ or trendy diet to lose weight. The diet has protocols and regimens that need to be followed. If you are currently following the Keto diet and are looking for recipes, then here’s a help. You can go for fritters or a salad, depending on your mood.

Advertising

Cheese & Broccoli Fritters by Chef Kamaljeet, The Masala Grill

Ingredients

¾ cup – Almond flour

7 tbsp – Flaxseed meal

113g – Fresh broccoli

113g – Mozzarella cheese

2 large – Eggs

2 tsp – Baking powder

¼ cup – Mayonnaise

¼ cup – Fresh chopped dill

½ tbsp – Lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

* Add broccoli to a food processor and pulse until it is broken down into small pieces. It should be well processed.

Advertising

* Mix together the cheese, almond flour, ¼ cup flaxseed meal and baking powder with the broccoli. If you want to add any extra seasonings (salt and pepper), do it at this point.

* Add the 2 eggs and mix together until everything is incorporated.

* Roll the batter into balls and then coat with 3 tablespoons flax seed meal.

* Continue doing this with the rest of the batter and set aside on paper towels.

* Heat your deep fat fryer to 375F. Once ready, lay broccoli and cheese fritters inside the basket, not overcrowding it.

* Fry the fritters until golden brown, about 3-5 minutes. Once done, lay on paper towels to drain excess grease and season to your tastes.

* Feel free to make a zesty dill and lemon mayonnaise for a dip.

Pikkle Signature Salad by Chef Parth Bharti at Pikkle

Ingredients

100g – Cucumber

50g – Carrot

50g – Mango

30g – Kiwi

50g – Lettuce

30g – Lolorosso lettuce

30g – Iceberg

30g – Cherry tomato

50g – Asparagus

15g – Plum pickkle sauce

15g – Black and white sesame seed

5g – Togarashi

20g – Almonds

30g – Peanut

20g – Cashew

10g – Rice cracker

2 ml – Truffle oil

10g – Cream

Method

* Wash and cut all the vegetables in desired shape and sizes or as required for the salad.

* Mix it with the plim pikkle sauce, truffle oil and cream.

Advertising

* Garnish it with almonds, peanuts, cashew, babuarare and serve cold.