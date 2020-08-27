This mug cheesecake requires only 4 ingredients and 2 minutes to make

Mini cheesecake with cherry and blackberry on a plate (Photo: Getty) Mini cheesecake with cherry and blackberry on a plate (Photo: Getty)

When you have been working on your summer body, giving in to a cheesecake can come at a heavy cost. The dilemma to choose between your love for cheesecake and workout plan can be extremely taxing. However, worry no more. We have a yummy solution for you!

Check out this easy recipe by Youtuber Keto Millenial which just needs 4 ingredients and precisely 2 minutes to make! Are you game for it?

Ingredients

1 – Medium-sized egg

½ tsp – Vanilla extract (sugar-free)

3 tbsp – Cream cheese

1 tbsp – Sugar-free sweetener

Steps

*Take a microwave-safe cup, take 3 tbsp of fat-free cream cheese and whisk until it becomes smooth and medium peak forms.

*Next, add a medium-sized whole egg and whisk until it becomes a smooth paste. Now add ½ tsp of sugar-free vanilla extract along with 1 tbsp sugar-free sweetener to it and stir.

*Now microwave it for 90 seconds. Allow it to cool down and then using a knife scrape the sides so it come out of the cup easily.

*Transfer it to a plate and drizzle some chocolate ganache or just enjoy it with freshly chopped fruits of your choice.

