Keke Palmer shares pic of Met Gala 2021 dinner: ‘This is why they don’t show y’all the food’

An important fashion congregation that sees some of the most celebrated faces from around the world, Met Gala is a flamboyant affair. But for as much attention as it draws, it seems that some aspects of the event are not quite up to the mark.

Food, it is understood, received a lukewarm reception this year. It was brought to the attention of the world when actor Keke Palmer shared a picture of her dinner plate, writing in a humorous manner: “This is why they don’t show y’all the food”.

Palmer attended Met Gala 2021, where she hosted Vogue’s livestream along with Ilana Glazer. After completing the hosting duties, when she made her way to the gala, she showed viewers what the meal — that was served to guests at the prestigious event — looked like.

“This why they don’t show y’all the food,” she captioned the photo of a dish, which appeared to comprise corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, risotto and mushroom. “I’m just playinnnn.”

Here are some of the Twitter responses to her post:

not them serving half a lung pic.twitter.com/vxefPTImU1 — T_theestallion (@tvrisq) September 14, 2021

That’s um bronchitis — ʎssnd ʞɹɐdɹǝʇɐʍ ➐ (@flossysauccy) September 14, 2021

Not even a healthy one at that pic.twitter.com/DzWq2pKOQz — Sukuna’s Finger Strip Hut (@yamsnmac) September 14, 2021

According to a Vogue article, for Met Gala 2021, which happened after a year’s hiatus, culinary maestro and Bon Appetit advisor Marcus Samuelsson gave 10 New York chefs –Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Emma Bengtsson, Lazarus Lynch, Junghyun Park, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong, and Fabian von Hauske — the challenge to “craft a sustainable, plant-based menu that fits the theme of ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion‘.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Costume Institute (@metcostumeinstitute)

“After a difficult two years for the restaurant industry, this will showcase the work and tell the stories of a dynamic group of chefs while presenting an exciting menu of delicious, plant-based dishes. The gala offers an incomparable opportunity for emerging talent to elevate their careers and share their perspectives and craft,” Samuelsson was quoted as saying.

