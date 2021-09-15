scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Keke Palmer shares pic of Met Gala 2021 dinner: ‘This is why they don’t show y’all the food’

The dish appeared to comprise corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, risotto and mushroom

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 15, 2021 5:30:56 pm
Met Gala 2021, Met Gala 2021 food, Keke Palmer, Keke Palmer news, Keke Palmer Met Gala 2021, Keke Palmer Met Gala food, indian express newsPalmer attended Met Gala 2021, where she hosted Vogue’s livestream along with Ilana Glazer. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

An important fashion congregation that sees some of the most celebrated faces from around the world, Met Gala is a flamboyant affair. But for as much attention as it draws, it seems that some aspects of the event are not quite up to the mark.

Food, it is understood, received a lukewarm reception this year. It was brought to the attention of the world when actor Keke Palmer shared a picture of her dinner plate, writing in a humorous manner: “This is why they don’t show y’all the food”.

Palmer attended Met Gala 2021, where she hosted Vogue’s livestream along with Ilana Glazer. After completing the hosting duties, when she made her way to the gala, she showed viewers what the meal — that was served to guests at the prestigious event — looked like.

“This why they don’t show y’all the food,” she captioned the photo of a dish, which appeared to comprise corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, risotto and mushroom. “I’m just playinnnn.”

Here are some of the Twitter responses to her post:

According to a Vogue article, for Met Gala 2021, which happened after a year’s hiatus, culinary maestro and Bon Appetit advisor Marcus Samuelsson gave 10 New York chefs –Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Emma Bengtsson, Lazarus Lynch, Junghyun Park, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong, and Fabian von Hauske — the challenge to “craft a sustainable, plant-based menu that fits the theme of ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion‘.”

“After a difficult two years for the restaurant industry, this will showcase the work and tell the stories of a dynamic group of chefs while presenting an exciting menu of delicious, plant-based dishes. The gala offers an incomparable opportunity for emerging talent to elevate their careers and share their perspectives and craft,” Samuelsson was quoted as saying.

