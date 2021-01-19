This winter, keep yourself warm with these three healthy drinks

The temperatures are dropping by the day and were are on a constant lookout for drinks that will not only keep us warm but also help build immunity and maintain good health.

If you too have been searching for such healthy drinks to keep seasonal ailments at bay, check out these three tasty drinks by dietician Garima Goyal.

Golden milk

This drink will keep you warm and boost your immunity (Photo: PR Handout) This drink will keep you warm and boost your immunity (Photo: PR Handout)

“Golden milk, also popularly known as turmeric milk, is a healthy bright yellow beverage, enriched with nutrient-rich herbs and spices such as cinnamon, ginger and black pepper,” said Goyal. This drink has anti-oxidant properties that will keep you away from the common cold and also improve overall health. In fact, it is also a great remedy to cure running nose.

Tomato soup

This soup is a must-have during winters. This soup is a must-have during winters.

Tomato soup is not only tasty but also healthy as it is loaded with vitamins A, B, C, and minerals such as sodium, sulphur, zinc, and potassium. Enjoy a bowl of hot tomato soup by adding lightly fried bread croutons. “Flavour-packed tomato soup warms up the body, aids weight loss, and strengthens the cardiovascular system” adds Goyal.

Ginger tea

“Ginger tea has remained an age-old ayurvedic remedy due to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, medicinal, and therapeutic properties. Gingerol, a key phytonutrient present in ginger maintains a healthy microbiome and prevents digestive issues,” shares the dietician.

You can enjoy a warm cup by adding a little honey which will not only add sweetness but enhance the rich taste of ginger.

