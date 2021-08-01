Keep this monsoon food guide handy to remain healthy this season

August 1, 2021 6:00:24 pm
The much-awaited monsoon season is here, after months of searing heat. The rainy season enlivens not just the atmosphere, but also humans, plants and animals. While it relieves us from excruciatingly-hot summer, it also makes us vulnerable to a number of illnesses like malaria, dengue, typhoid, cold and cough, diarrhoea among others. Thus, it is significant to keep a check on one’s diet and keep some health tips in mind.
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram to share a “monsoon food guide” that will help you decide what to eat and what not to eat this season.
“The grains, pulses, vegetables and special preparations you must-have in these 4 months of chaturmaas/chaumasa,” she captioned the post. Take a look.
Let’s have a look at what the nutritionist suggested.
Foods you should have at least two to three times a week
*Peanuts (boiled)
*Pulses (soaked and sprouted and cooked as dal or sabzi)
*Corn (makai)
*Dudhi, cucumber, pumpkin and other creeper vegetables
*Suran, arbi and other root vegetables
Foods you should have at least once a week
*Millets like rajgeera and kuttu
*Wild and uncultivated vegetables of the season like ambadi (gongura), Alu (colocassia), etc.
Foods you should have at least once a month
*Steamed local dishes like patoli, modak, bafla, siddu, etc.
*Speciality preparations of season like bhaji or pakoda of ghosala, mayalu, ajwain, etc.
*Wild mushrooms, lingdi, bamboo, etc cooked fresh or turned into pickle for use for two to three months.
She also suggested recipes that you can try.
Arbi chi kaap (slices)
- Pressure cook arbi with water for two to three whistles.
- Peel off the skin and cut it lengthwise.
- Coat it with a mixture of chilli powder, haldi and leave it for 10 minutes.
- Add salt to it just before frying.
Ambadi chi bhaaji
- Add chopped ambadi leaves into boiling water.
- Pressure cook the leaves, jowar/rice kani, tur dal and soaked peanuts.
- Give tadka with rai, hing, haldi, chilli powder and add the pressure cooked mixture.
- Add salt, jaggery and grated coconut to it.
- Cook for a while, and give tadka again with red chillies.
Modak
- Ukad: Make rice flour dough.
- Puran: Make a golden-brown ghee, jaggery and coconut mixture. Add nutmeg and elaichi powder.
- Preparation: Use your hands or a modak mould to shape them.
- Steaming: Grease the vessel with ghee and steam them for 15-20 minutes.
