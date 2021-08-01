Keep this monsoon food guide handy to remain healthy this season

The much-awaited monsoon season is here, after months of searing heat. The rainy season enlivens not just the atmosphere, but also humans, plants and animals. While it relieves us from excruciatingly-hot summer, it also makes us vulnerable to a number of illnesses like malaria, dengue, typhoid, cold and cough, diarrhoea among others. Thus, it is significant to keep a check on one’s diet and keep some health tips in mind.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram to share a “monsoon food guide” that will help you decide what to eat and what not to eat this season.

“The grains, pulses, vegetables and special preparations you must-have in these 4 months of chaturmaas/chaumasa,” she captioned the post. Take a look.

Let’s have a look at what the nutritionist suggested.

Foods you should have at least two to three times a week

*Peanuts (boiled)

*Pulses (soaked and sprouted and cooked as dal or sabzi)

*Corn (makai)

*Dudhi, cucumber, pumpkin and other creeper vegetables

*Suran, arbi and other root vegetables

Foods you should have at least once a week

*Millets like rajgeera and kuttu

*Wild and uncultivated vegetables of the season like ambadi (gongura), Alu (colocassia), etc.

Foods you should have at least once a month

*Steamed local dishes like patoli, modak, bafla, siddu, etc.

*Speciality preparations of season like bhaji or pakoda of ghosala, mayalu, ajwain, etc.

*Wild mushrooms, lingdi, bamboo, etc cooked fresh or turned into pickle for use for two to three months.

She also suggested recipes that you can try.

Arbi chi kaap (slices)

Pressure cook arbi with water for two to three whistles. Peel off the skin and cut it lengthwise. Coat it with a mixture of chilli powder, haldi and leave it for 10 minutes. Add salt to it just before frying.

Ambadi chi bhaaji

Add chopped ambadi leaves into boiling water. Pressure cook the leaves, jowar/rice kani, tur dal and soaked peanuts. Give tadka with rai, hing, haldi, chilli powder and add the pressure cooked mixture. Add salt, jaggery and grated coconut to it. Cook for a while, and give tadka again with red chillies.

Modak

Ukad: Make rice flour dough. Puran: Make a golden-brown ghee, jaggery and coconut mixture. Add nutmeg and elaichi powder. Preparation: Use your hands or a modak mould to shape them. Steaming: Grease the vessel with ghee and steam them for 15-20 minutes.

