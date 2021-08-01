scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 01, 2021
Must Read

Keep this monsoon food guide handy to remain healthy this season

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram to share a "monsoon food guide" that will help you decide what to eat and what not to eat this season

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2021 6:00:24 pm
monsoon food, rujuta diwekarNutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a monsoon food guide to remain healthy this monsoon. (Source: Pixabay)

The much-awaited monsoon season is here, after months of searing heat. The rainy season enlivens not just the atmosphere, but also humans, plants and animals. While it relieves us from excruciatingly-hot summer, it also makes us vulnerable to a number of illnesses like malaria, dengue, typhoid, cold and cough, diarrhoea among others. Thus, it is significant to keep a check on one’s diet and keep some health tips in mind.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram to share a “monsoon food guide” that will help you decide what to eat and what not to eat this season.

“The grains, pulses, vegetables and special preparations you must-have in these 4 months of chaturmaas/chaumasa,” she captioned the post. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar) 

Let’s have a look at what the nutritionist suggested.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Foods you should have at least two to three times a week

*Peanuts (boiled)
*Pulses (soaked and sprouted and cooked as dal or sabzi)
*Corn (makai)
*Dudhi, cucumber, pumpkin and other creeper vegetables
*Suran, arbi and other root vegetables

ALSO READ |This monsoon, warm up your bellies with roasted cauliflower soup (recipe inside)

Foods you should have at least once a week

*Millets like rajgeera and kuttu
*Wild and uncultivated vegetables of the season like ambadi (gongura), Alu (colocassia), etc.

Foods you should have at least once a month

*Steamed local dishes like patoli, modak, bafla, siddu, etc.
*Speciality preparations of season like bhaji or pakoda of ghosala, mayalu, ajwain, etc.
*Wild mushrooms, lingdi, bamboo, etc cooked fresh or turned into pickle for use for two to three months.

She also suggested recipes that you can try.

Arbi chi kaap (slices)

  1. Pressure cook arbi with water for two to three whistles.
  2. Peel off the skin and cut it lengthwise.
  3. Coat it with a mixture of chilli powder, haldi and leave it for 10 minutes.
  4. Add salt to it just before frying.

Ambadi chi bhaaji

  1. Add chopped ambadi leaves into boiling water.
  2. Pressure cook the leaves, jowar/rice kani, tur dal and soaked peanuts.
  3. Give tadka with rai, hing, haldi, chilli powder and add the pressure cooked mixture.
  4. Add salt, jaggery and grated coconut to it.
  5. Cook for a while, and give tadka again with red chillies.

Modak

  1. Ukad: Make rice flour dough.
  2. Puran: Make a golden-brown ghee, jaggery and coconut mixture. Add nutmeg and elaichi powder.
  3. Preparation: Use your hands or a modak mould to shape them.
  4. Steaming: Grease the vessel with ghee and steam them for 15-20 minutes.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Friendship Day 2021, Happy Friendship Day, celebrating Friendship Day in the pandemic, what Friendship Day means to youngsters, International Friendship Day, Indian Express, Indian Express.com
Friendship Day 2021: Celebrating the meaning of friendship in the pandemic

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 01: Latest News

Advertisement