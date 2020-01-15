Wondering what Katrina Kaif is snacking on? Here’s a sneak peek into her ‘dabba’

Idlis are considered to be a healthy breakfast option. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Idlis are considered to be a healthy breakfast option. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Eating healthy is definitely not a fad. It is a lifestyle. And to no one’s surprise, agrees actor and fitness enthusiast Katrina Kaif. Latest to take on the #WhatsInYourDabba challenge initiated by Twinkle Khanna, the Bharat actor shared a post on Instagram. Take a look!

She captioned the post, “My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet … so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one …..Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in my dabba.”

Her dabba comprises her favourite mid-morning snack — idli and chutney(s). Here’s what she had to say: “I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice … so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier).”

She further added how she prefers a “spread of accompaniments”. “I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato and beetroot chutney and plain coconut chutney. The other accompaniments can be sambhar or rasam depending on my mood,” she said.

Here’s why idlis are one of the healthiest mid-morning or breakfast options.

*Made of parboiled rice and urad dal, idli is rich in protein.

*The fermentation process of idlis makes it rich in good bacteria, and in turn minerals, making it extremely nutritious. Fermentation also increases vitamin-B content in the food.

*Idli packs a punch of nutrition as its rich in carbohydrates and fibre. Fibre makes it easy to digest for the body, making it an ideal breakfast option that is not too heavy.

*When you consider the side servings, coconut and chickpeas have high amount of fibre. Green chillies added in chutneys are a rich source of Vitamin C.

In fact, it is considered that idli served with chutneys, sambar and ghee is complete and balanced nutrition for any time of the day, not just breakfast.

Do you like idlis?

