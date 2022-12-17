Make Katrina Kaif’s favourite pancake from New York at home with this easy recipe

Katrina Kaif is known to be extremely fit but she does indulge in good food unlike what many believe. The same was visible earlier this year on her visit to New York with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal in May when she posted some snippets of her favourite places and foods in New York. One such that made us drool and want to plan a visit to The Big Apple soon, was a pancake from Kaif’s favourite restaurant called Bubby’s.

To refresh your memory a bit, take a look!

“The Home of everything…my favourite place ever Bubby’s“, she wrote on her Instagram.

Now, chef Neha Deepak Shah shared how the pancake can be made at home with a simple recipe and an eggless twist.

“Katrina Kaif’s favourite pancakes from Bubby’s New York! These were nice. Someone take me to New York to eat these. But until then, let’s make it at home and that too eggless,” she said while sharing the “most perfect pancake recipe”.

How to make the Eggless pancake

Ingredients

1 cup – Whole wheat flour

1tbsp – Corn flour

1 and 1/2tsp – Baking powder

2tbsp – Powdered sugar

A pinch of salt

1 cup – Milk

2tbsp – Melted butter

1/2tsp – Vanilla essence

1/2tsp – Vinegar

Toppings – Nutella, mixed berry jam, strawberries, walnuts (can skip), and whipped cream

Method

*In a bowl, add the dry ingredients. Mix it with the wet ingredients.

*Pour the batter over a pan on medium heat. Flip and cook on the other side too.

*Keep the pancakes in a plate. Use toppings like Nutella, mixed berry jam, and strawberries. Can skip walnuts if you don’t like.

*Garnish with powdered sugar.

Pro tips

– Do not over-mix the batter.

– Cook on medium-hot flame and pour the pancake in one go. “Do not spread like a dosa,” said Shah.

– Once it has bubbles, flip and cook on the other side. Cook for just a few more minutes.

– No need for butter on the tawa.

