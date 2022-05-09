Katrina Kaif dined at her ‘favourite place ever’ with husband Vicky Kaushal; this is what she ate

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are couple goals. What else will you call them when their Instagram profiles are filled with love-filled posts? They tease their fans with snippets of their life together as a married couple, and we are all for it.

The couple seems to be travelling right now, for Katrina shared a photo earlier in the day sitting at her ‘favourite place ever’, wearing a green oversized shirt and smiling at the camera. She was joined by Vicky, and they dined at Bubby’s in New York City.

The actor also posted a picture of her plate, which comprised a mouthwatering American staple dish: pancakes and whipped cream, with strawberries, maple syrup and blackberries.

But, this was not it. Vicky also took to his Instagram to share an adorable post-meal picture, which he captioned “Sugar rush”.

Placing a hand on his wife’s shoulder, the Uri actor looked into the distance as he walked the streets of New York smiling. Katrina, also grinning from ear-to-ear, put on a fur jacket over her green shirt and looked away from the camera, making it a perfect candid frame.

Prior to this, they had shared unseen pictures from their wedding on their respective accounts, wishing their mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day yesterday.

Cute, isn’t it?

