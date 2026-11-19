Kasundi (also spelt kasondi or kashundi) is one of Bengal’s oldest and most distinctive condiments: a fermented mustard preparation rooted in the agricultural and culinary culture of mustard-growing Bengal. Historical food accounts, Chef Ananya Banerjee says, describe it not merely as a sauce but as a form of preserved mustard relish or pickle-like preparation made to last through the year.

What are the historical origins of kasundi in Bengal?

Bengal’s long-standing reliance on mustard helped create the conditions for kasundi’s emergence.

Chef Banerjee says, “Mustard oil was the region’s principal cooking medium, mustard seeds were abundant, and generations of Bengali cooks developed techniques that exploited mustard’s pungency in fish, vegetables, pickles, and condiments. Over time, fermentation transformed simple ground mustard into the intensely sharp, complex condiment now known as kasundi.”