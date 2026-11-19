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Kasundi (also spelt kasondi or kashundi) is one of Bengal’s oldest and most distinctive condiments: a fermented mustard preparation rooted in the agricultural and culinary culture of mustard-growing Bengal. Historical food accounts, Chef Ananya Banerjee says, describe it not merely as a sauce but as a form of preserved mustard relish or pickle-like preparation made to last through the year.
What are the historical origins of kasundi in Bengal?
Bengal’s long-standing reliance on mustard helped create the conditions for kasundi’s emergence.
Chef Banerjee says, “Mustard oil was the region’s principal cooking medium, mustard seeds were abundant, and generations of Bengali cooks developed techniques that exploited mustard’s pungency in fish, vegetables, pickles, and condiments. Over time, fermentation transformed simple ground mustard into the intensely sharp, complex condiment now known as kasundi.”
Food historians and Bengali culinary writers have noted that kasundi-making was once governed by elaborate ritual practices. In her book Stree Aachar, Renuka Devi Chaudhurani, an important chronicler of Bengali food traditions, described kasundi preparation as a highly regulated household activity tied to caste and seasonal customs.
How was traditional kasundi prepared in Bengali households?
Traditional kasundi was far more than blended mustard. It was a carefully managed fermentation process.
Chef Banerjee says, “The classic method began after the mustard harvest, often during late winter or early summer. Mustard seeds were cleaned, sun-dried, soaked, ground into a paste, mixed with salt and spices, and left to ferment in earthen or glass containers exposed to sunlight. The combination of salt, warmth, and time encouraged controlled fermentation and preservation.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
She says that a typical traditional kasundi relied on a combination of:
- Black or brown mustard seeds for heat and pungency
- Yellow mustard seeds for balance
- Salt as both seasoning and preservative
- Turmeric for colour and protection
- Green chillies and ginger for warmth
- Sour agents such as raw mango, vinegar, or citrus in some regional recipes
The signature pungency, however, comes from mustard chemistry itself.
“When mustard seeds are crushed and combined with water, naturally occurring compounds generate pungent mustard oils (isothiocyanates). Fermentation then adds depth, acidity, and complexity beyond the sharpness of fresh mustard paste,” Chef Banerjee explains.
She notes that many family recipes added spices such as coriander, fennel, cumin, pepper, bay leaf, cinnamon, radhuni, kalonji, cardamom, or mace. The exact blend varied among households.
But each family guarded its own recipe. Just like achars and spice blends, kasundi recipes often passed from mothers and grandmothers to younger generations.
How did kasundi evolve into an indispensable Bengali condiment?
The kasundi that people know today is quite different from its historical role.
“Traditionally, kasundi was consumed sparingly and treated almost like a precious preserve. Historical accounts indicate that it was often paired with simple foods such as hot rice, leafy greens, or vegetables rather than with fish fries and cutlets,” Chef Banerjee says.
Its close association with fish fry, mutton cutlets, kobiraji, chops, and telebhaja developed later through Bengal’s urban snack culture and commercial eateries, eventually making the combination inseparable in the Bengali imagination.
The transition from household preserve to commercial condiment, Chef Banerjee says, accelerated during the twentieth century through:
- Urbanization
- Bottled food production
- Restaurant culture
- Growth of Kolkata’s street-food traditions
- Easier preservation and packaging technologies
However, beyond fish fry and cutlets, Bengalis use kasundi in many ways, mentions Chef Banerjee:
- Mixed with steamed rice and green chillies
- Eaten with sautéed greens
- Added to guava (peyara makha)
- Mixed into vegetable preparations
- Used in paturi marinades
- Blended into fish and prawn dishes
- Stirred into mustard gravies
- Added to sandwiches and rolls
Today kasundi is widely available in supermarkets and restaurants, but it still carries strong associations with Bengali domestic food traditions.
The different styles of kasundi across Bengal
Kasundi exists in numerous regional and family variations. Some of the best-known styles, as suggested by Chef Banerjee, include:
Jhal Kasundi
- The hottest and most common variety
- Heavy on mustard and chillies
- Intensely pungent and sharp
Aam Kasundi
- Made with raw green mango
- Adds fruitiness and acidity
- Particularly popular during mango season
Tomato Kasundi
- Sweeter and milder
- Popular in modern commercial production
Olive, Indian plum, and fruit-based kasundis
- Some traditional recipes include dried mangoes, olives, or Indian plums for added complexity.
How are chefs and artisanal brands reinterpreting kasundi today?
Kasundi is arguably experiencing a renaissance.
What was once a household preserve has become a chef’s ingredient. Contemporary chefs increasingly use kasundi not only as a condiment but as a flavouring agent in:
- Marinades for fish and seafood
- Chicken preparations
- Sandwich spreads
- Burger sauces
- Salad dressings
- Dips
- Contemporary paturi preparations
- Fusion appetisers and canapés
“Commercial and artisanal versions are now marketed internationally, while chefs experiment with applications ranging from seafood dishes to fusion cuisine,” Chef Banerjee says.
She says that artisanal brands have also revived interest in traditional varieties such as small-batch fermented kasundi, aam kasundi, extra-hot jhal kasundi and other regional heritage recipes.
“This revival has helped introduce younger consumers to kasundi in formats more familiar to them, such as sandwiches, wraps, dips, burgers, and snack accompaniments. Rather than replacing traditional uses, these new applications have broadened kasundi’s appeal and helped preserve its place in contemporary Bengali food culture,” Chef Banerjee says.
From a carefully fermented household preserve to a globally recognised mustard condiment, kasundi remains one of Bengal’s most distinctive flavour signatures.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.