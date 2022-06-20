From kahwa to tandoori chai, different kinds of teas from across the country

Tea is one of the oldest and most loved beverages around the world, consumed in myriad ways and forms, hot and cold. In India itself, where mornings and evenings are incomplete without a steaming cup of masala chai or black tea, there are many variations found across different states.

From the intriguing tandoori chai to the exquisite Kashmiri kahwa, here are some of the most exciting variations of tea consumed in the country:

Butter tea

Consumed widely in Ladakh and in Sikkim, the butter tea or gur gur chai is made by boiling tea leaves with butter made of yak milk, salt, and water. In Ladakhi houses, the butter tea circulates non-stop, with people consuming multiple small cups throughout the day. The gur gur chai is made in an eponymous cylindrical wooden churn with a dash of salt and butter. This pink-coloured tea is believed to keep the body warm while fighting dehydration.

Kashmiri Kahwa

One of the most exquisite tea brews you will come across, kahwa is synonymous with Kashmir with versions of it existing in Central Asia and Persia. This spiced tea is made by boiling cinnamon, saffron and cardamon with green tea leaves, served with rose jam, sugar, or honey over crushed nuts in a cup. It has multiple health benefits like detoxifying the body, reducing stress, and is also an easy remedy for the common cold. Kahwa is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up for when you start feeling low on energy.

Nun chai

Also a gift from Kashmir, nun chai literally translates to salted tea. This pinkish tea gets its colour from the baking soda which is added to the tea leaves and milk. People from the Valley consume it in the morning and afternoon with local breads like tchot or chochwor. It helps keep the body warm during the biting winters. The butter tea consumed in Nepal, Ladakh, and Sikkim is a variation of this nun chai with a blob of butter added to it.

Tandoori chai

A street food innovation, this tea recipe managed to beat the wave of trends and become a mainstay. In this preparation, half-cooked tea is poured in an empty kulhad that is pre-heated in the tandoor, which lends this tea its intense smokey flavour.

Irani chai

Ubiquitous in Mumbai and Pune, the Irani chai is a sweet and thick concoction of milk boiled down for long until it becomes creamy, and then added to a separate mixture of tea leaves, water, and sugar. Khoya and mawa are also added which makes this rich tea even richer.

Sulaimani chai



Believed to have travelled to India via Arab travellers, the sulaimani chai is a black tea boiled with spices like cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves until it acquires a beautiful golden colour and finished with a dash of lemon juice. It is popular in many parts of Kerala and is had regularly in many households in Hyderabad, too.

Parsi choi

The best way to describe Parsi choi would be to state that it is not the same as Irani chai. This is a beautiful marriage of English breakfast tea and the beloved masala chai, leading to a superbly fragrant cuppa.

