No Botox, just ‘amla’ and ‘imli’: Kashmera Shah’s no-filter secret to aging at 53

Kashmera Shah, 53, recently spoke about ageing, while stressing that she swears by eating good food. “I have done a lot of songs. I have maintained my body figure. I maintained my skin. A lot of things that today’s youngsters take… I don’t. Whether they are injections…I have not done any Botox or anything. Main khaana acha khaati hun (I eat good food). I eat salads mostly,” Shah told Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube podcast.

She also admitted she doesn’t have a sweet tooth, which helps a great deal. “Mujhe meetha pasand nahi (I don’t like sweets). It is a good thing. I like amla, raw mango, imli with salt and red chilli powder,” she mentioned.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that what you eat directly affects how your skin looks and how your body ages. “A diet rich in nutrients supports collagen production, reduces inflammation, and protects against oxidative stress, all key to maintaining healthy, youthful skin. While cosmetic procedures like Botox offer temporary results, good nutrition works on a deeper, more sustainable level,” said Sheikh.

Foods high in antioxidants, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, help combat free radicals that speed up ageing. Getting enough protein aids skin repair, while healthy fats from nuts and seeds help keep skin elastic and hydrated.

What does your skincare look like? (Photo: Freepik) What does your skincare look like? (Photo: Freepik)

Can good nutrition actually replace treatments like Botox?

It’s important to be realistic, said Sheikh. “Nutrition can’t match the immediate effects of Botox, which works on muscle movement to reduce wrinkles. However, a balanced diet can significantly slow down visible signs of ageing and enhance overall skin quality. Think of it as a long-term investment rather than a quick fix.”

Hydration is another important factor. Drinking enough fluids and eating water-rich foods can improve skin texture and prevent dryness, which often makes fine lines look worse.

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What kind of diet supports healthy, glowing skin?

A skin-friendly diet isn’t about expensive or exotic foods; it’s about consistency. Eating seasonal fruits, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts, and seeds creates a strong nutritional foundation. “Foods rich in vitamin C support collagen production, while zinc and biotin help with skin repair and hair health,” shared Sheikh.

It’s also essential to limit processed foods, excess sugar, and unhealthy fats, as these can speed up ageing and lead to dull, tired-looking skin.

The goal isn’t to completely dismiss cosmetic treatments, but to realise that true, lasting results come from what you put inside your body. Good nutrition establishes a strong foundation for healthier skin, better energy, and overall well-being, noted Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.