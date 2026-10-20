Karisma Kapoor reveals Salman Khan’s unusual breakfast habit: ‘Chocolates’

Karisma Kapoor recently made a candid revelation: she and Salman Khan bond over chocolates. Sharing how she met him at 16 for the first time and, since then, have shared screen space in more than 11 films, Kapoor, who conducted the Rapid-Fire round on Koffee With Karan, said, “Salman’s Maine Pyar Kiya had released, and he was the craze of the nation. I was 16 and practising at Saroj Khan’s dance classes in Satyam Hall, and he was there rehearsing for some song in Baaghi. I was dying to get a glimpse of him. One day, I was leaving, and he was sitting in purple pants and a white ganji. I froze. He was like…you are Daboo (Randhir Kapoor) uncle’s daughter? I have been watching you… You have been doing a good job… and he gave me a chocolate bar. I don’t think anyone knows that Salman has a sweet tooth like me. He loves chocolates. In Switzerland, it was freezing cold. Every morning, we used to eat breakfast… he used to have this big packet full of chocolates… his breakfast used to be chocolates. He used to eat chocolates for breakfast.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Here’s what an expert has to say.

From a nutritional perspective, chocolate can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet, but consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said relying on it as a breakfast replacement is not ideal. “Breakfast is an opportunity to provide the body with essential nutrients after an overnight fast, including protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals that support energy levels, concentration and satiety,” added Goyal.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Most milk chocolates are high in added sugar and provide relatively little protein and fibre. “Eating chocolate alone may offer a quick source of energy, but it is unlikely to provide the nutritional balance needed to keep hunger at bay for an extended period. For some people, a breakfast dominated by sugary foods may also lead to fluctuations in blood glucose levels, depending on the quantity consumed and what else they eat,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

Here’s what to consider (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what to consider (Photo: AI Generated)

Dark chocolate, particularly varieties with a higher cocoa content, generally contains less sugar than milk chocolate and provides cocoa flavanols, which have been studied for their potential cardiovascular benefits. “However, these benefits do not make dark chocolate a substitute for a balanced meal. Chocolate is also calorie-dense, so portion sizes matter,” said Goyal.

That said, there is no need to demonise chocolate or eliminate it from one’s diet. “Enjoying a small portion alongside a nutritious breakfast can be a sensible approach. For instance, dark chocolate shavings can be added to oats with milk, nuts and fruit, or a small piece can be enjoyed after a breakfast containing eggs, paneer, curd or another protein source,” shared Goyal.

Ultimately, an individual’s overall dietary pattern matters more than a single food habit. “The key is to enjoy treats mindfully while ensuring that breakfast provides adequate protein, fibre and other essential nutrients.”

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.