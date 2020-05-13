Like Karisma Kapoor, you can bake chocolate cupcakes at home; here’s the recipe

Karisma Kapoor just baked chocolate cupcakes. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Karisma Kapoor just baked chocolate cupcakes. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Joining other celebrities who have been baking a variety of desserts during the lockdown is Karisma Kapoor, who has also taken to whipping up delicious cakes. This time, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor baked some delectable chocolate cupcakes.

Karisma took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the cupcakes she baked, laced with creamy chocolate frosting.

If you are in the mood to bake cupcakes, how about trying this simple recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor? Take a look:

Ingredients

60 g – Dark chocolate, grated

100 g – Salted butter

1 1/2 cup – Powdered sugar

4 – Eggs, separated

1 3/4 cups- Refined flour

3 tsp – Baking powder

1/2 cup – Milk

2 tsp – Vanilla essence

2 tbsp – Cocoa powder

60 g – White chocolate, cut into strips

Icing sugar for dusting

Method

* Melt dark chocolate in the microwave for a minute.

* Heat 5 tbsp of water and add to the melted chocolate and whisk till well blended.

* Put salted butter in a bowl and sift powdered sugar into it; whisk.

* Break the eggs into a bowl and add the sugar-butter mixture to it. Use a hand blender to mix well.

* Sift cups of refined flour, baking powder, vanilla essence into the bowl and keep blending with a hand blender.

* Add milk, cocoa powder and blend again.

* Grease muffin moulds. Place two strips of white chocolate at rhe base of the moulds. Now pour the batter till the moulds are 3/4 full.

* Put some more white chocolate strips on top. Place the moulds in an oven preheated to 180 degrees Celsius and bake for 45 minutes.

* Cool the muffin, de-mould and serve.

