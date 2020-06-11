Shower your pet dog with love and a special ‘doggie cake’

Try this easy recipe of a cake for your pet. (Source: KarishmaKTanna/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try this easy recipe of a cake for your pet. (Source: KarishmaKTanna/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you have been feeling bored at home, ever wondered what it would be like for your pet? Staying home all the time and eating the same food may have become boring for her/him too. If you have been busy treating yourself to some delicious bakes, it is time you prepare one for your darling pet too. Not sure how to go about it? Actor Karishma Tanna shared a post recently on Instagram where she shared how she made a “doggie cake” for the first time for her pet Koko.

“No reason! But tried baking a doggie cake for the first time. Our pets also get bored at home and they also once in a while need a little excitement. At first, I was a little hesitant about giving my Koko a cake but then I asked my dog dietician and was absolutely safe to feed him once in a while.”

Ingredients

1 cup – Grated carrot

2 – Eggs

11/2 tsp – Veg oil

1 tsp – Unsalted peanut butter

2 tsp – Rice flour (as wheat is a no-no for dogs)

2 tsp – Organic honey

2 tsp – Milk, if needed

Method

*Mix all ingredients in a bowl.

*Bake the batter for 25 minutes on 175 c.

Useful tips

– Since baking powder or soda has not been added, the cake won’t be fluffy.

Sometimes, all they need is a small token of love. Would you like to make one, too?

