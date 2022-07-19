Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s romantic date with Saif, ‘messy gelato’ session with Taimur

July 19, 2022 10:50:36 am
From a romantic date with hubby Saif Ali Khan to a ‘messy gelato’ session with son Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be thoroughly enjoying with her family in Italy.
Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a snippet of her romantic outing with Saif, that she aptly titled, “Quite a view this evening.”
In the candid picture, Saif looked dapper in a blazer teamed with a pink shirt and grey pants.
Prior to this, Kareena had shared some adorable clicks with Taimur as the mother-son duo enjoyed a “messy gelato” session.
In the first picture, the actor can be seen enjoying a spoonful of the ice cream as Taimur spilled some on his feet.
Dressed in a trendy striped co-ord set, Kareena styled the outfit with a pair of black sunglasses, a sling bag, and white espadrilles. Keeping it fuss-free, she tied her hair in a bun.
The last picture from their ice cream outing, captioned ‘fabulous’, showed Kareena suppressing her smile as Taimur relished his ice cream.
Before this, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared a picture of a gourmet pizza which she captioned “Heaven”.
Not only with family, but Kareena also seemed to have enjoyed some quality time with sister Karisma Kapoor and besties Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla.
