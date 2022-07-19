scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s romantic date with Saif, ‘messy gelato’ session with Taimur

The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor had also shared a picture of a gourmet pizza that she captioned, "Heaven"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 10:50:36 am
Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan seem to have a gala time. (Photo: Instagram)

From a romantic date with hubby Saif Ali Khan to a ‘messy gelato’ session with son Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be thoroughly enjoying with her family in Italy.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a snippet of her romantic outing with Saif, that she aptly titled, “Quite a view this evening.”

In the candid picture, Saif looked dapper in a blazer teamed with a pink shirt and grey pants.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...
Also Read |‘Tell me you’re Posh, without telling me you’re Posh’: Victoria Beckham mocks her infamous diet in TikTok video
Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys romantic date with hubby Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Prior to this, Kareena had shared some adorable clicks with Taimur as the mother-son duo enjoyed a “messy gelato” session.

In the first picture, the actor can be seen enjoying a spoonful of the ice cream as Taimur spilled some on his feet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan enjoy ice cream. (Photo: Instagram)

Dressed in a trendy striped co-ord set, Kareena styled the outfit with a pair of black sunglasses, a sling bag, and white espadrilles. Keeping it fuss-free, she tied her hair in a bun.

Also Read |Sonnalli Seygall shares the recipe for her ‘go-to healthy snack’
Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan teaches son Taimur. (Photo: Instagram)

The last picture from their ice cream outing, captioned ‘fabulous’, showed Kareena suppressing her smile as Taimur relished his ice cream.

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan relish ice cream. (Photo: Instagram)

Before this, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared a picture of a gourmet pizza which she captioned “Heaven”.

A pizza pic shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Not only with family, but Kareena also seemed to have enjoyed some quality time with sister Karisma Kapoor and besties Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
Express Townhall

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’

Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity

Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity

Premium
Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Presidential polls

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan

How Babar became Baadshah Babar: Balance, weight-transfer, will to win and never to relax

How Babar became Baadshah Babar: Balance, weight-transfer, will to win and never to relax

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better and bigger': SRK's trainer
SRK 'Pathaan' transformation

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better and bigger': SRK's trainer

DGCA flags recent snags, gives airlines 10 days to plug gaps

DGCA flags recent snags, gives airlines 10 days to plug gaps

BJP's politics of imagination, Oppn's divided aims
Prez, V-P polls takeaways

BJP's politics of imagination, Oppn's divided aims

Premium
Phones tapped at NSE since 1997, ED tells Delhi court

Phones tapped at NSE since 1997, ED tells Delhi court

LPU Sets Placement Record: 383 LPU Students Placed at Packages of 10-64 Lacs in 2021, 2022
SPONSORED

LPU Sets Placement Record: 383 LPU Students Placed at Packages of 10-64 Lacs in 2021, 2022

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) launches undergraduate program - B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science)
SPONSORED

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) launches undergraduate program - B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science)

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Bhumi Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar gallery
On Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday, a look at the actor’s best style moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement