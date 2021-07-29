From pizza to midnight desserts: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about pregnancy cravings and more

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been vocal about her pregnancy journey. The actor, who delivered her second child Jeh in February this year, has now summed up her pregnancy experiences in a tell-all Instagram Story which she called #BeboosPregnancyBingo.

Talking about her cravings during the nine-month journey, she pointed out that she couldn’t stay away from pizza. She also shared that she was often “woken up at midnight with major dessert cravings.”

The Veere Di Wedding actor also wrote how ‘terribly’ she craved for a glass of wine. However, she also mentioned how the body changes as she also felt like ‘throwing up after having her favourite food‘.

Kareena on pregnancy cravings and more. (Source: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Kareena on pregnancy cravings and more. (Source: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Doctors attribute these cravings to hormonal changes during the first four months predominantly. They also say that a pregnant woman can also have cravings because of vitamin, calcium, and other important nutrient deficiencies. In such cases, one can crave various kinds of foods, from chocolates to chalks.

Kareena went on to share that just like most mothers-to-be, she also received some “unsolicited parenting advice”, and was asked questions like ‘Can I touch your belly?’, and ‘Your doctor is okay with you having that?’

Kareena Kapoor shared a pregnancy chart. (Source: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Kareena Kapoor shared a pregnancy chart. (Source: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Kareena, 40, also shared some special experiences like feeling ‘wiggle/kick’, and hearing the ‘baby’s heartbeat’.

Highlighting a few instances where hormones come into play, Kareena mentioned how sometimes her laughter turned into weeping ‘for no reason’, and how she peed a little while sneezing. And just like every new mother-to-be, she also ‘obsessively Googled about baby care while expecting; set up a nursery, picked a name for the baby before the delivery, and got excited and excessively shopped for baby products.’

During her pregnancies, the one thing that got her worried was stretch marks, said Kareena who can be seen working out post pregnancy these days.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor keeps her fitness game strong amid pandemic

Sharing a sweet secret, she also mentioned how during pregnancy, she dreamt about the baby too!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle