Potato chips to chhole bhature: Kareena Kapoor lists her pregnancy comfort foods

Kareena Kapoor, who recently penned a book on her pregnancy journey, took to Instagram to share the comfort foods she relied on during the time.

Kareena shared her pregnancy comfort foods in Instagram stories. These foods included burritos, chhole bhature, frosties with chilled milk, panipuri, white sauce spaghetti, and potato chips.

(Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram) (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

The actor and mother-of-two also shared another video in which she was seen eating two huge pizza slices together. “When I was pregnant… I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief,” she wrote.

Kareena added, “I still am a HUGE pizza aficionadough.” Watch:

In another Instagram post earlier, she talked about her “major dessert cravings” at midnight. She revealed that she also craved a glass of wine. At the same time, she felt like “throwing up” even after having her favourite food.

