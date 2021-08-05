scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Potato chips to chhole bhature: Kareena Kapoor lists her pregnancy comfort foods

Kareena Kapoor also shared a video in which she is seen eating her favourite food

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2021 2:10:14 pm
kareena kapoorKareena Kapoor had "major dessert cravings" during pregnancy. (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor, who recently penned a book on her pregnancy journey, took to Instagram to share the comfort foods she relied on during the time.

Kareena shared her pregnancy comfort foods in Instagram stories. These foods included burritos, chhole bhature, frosties with chilled milk, panipuri, white sauce spaghetti, and potato chips.

pregnancy comfort food, kareena kapoor (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)
pregnancy comfort food, kareena kapoor (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

The actor and mother-of-two also shared another video in which she was seen eating two huge pizza slices together. “When I was pregnant… I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief,” she wrote.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kareena added, “I still am a HUGE pizza aficionadough.” Watch:

In another Instagram post earlier, she talked about her “major dessert cravings” at midnight. She revealed that she also craved a glass of wine. At the same time, she felt like “throwing up” even after having her favourite food.

pregnancy comfort food, kareena kapoor Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram

During her pregnancy, Kareena also kept herself entertained with TV shows. ‘Mom TV time’ is a thing… and I made the best of it when I was expecting. Never have I appreciated TLC, feet rubs, and #SchittsCreek more than during my pregnancy,” she wrote.

Talking about her book, Kareena had earlier said, “We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood.”

