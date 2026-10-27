Kareena Kapoor on the Pataudis’ love for lauki: ‘Amma, Soha, Saba, Sara, and Saif…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan had the most candid take on the diverse eating habits of the Pataudis and Kapoors. “Lauki (bottle gourd) is your favourite vegetable too,” she shared, looking at her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. “Yes, but I don’t like saying it,” shared Saif, to which Kareena revealed, “The full Pataudi family with Amma (Sharmila Tagore), Soha, Saba, Sara, and Saif…every time…they get lauki cooked. Hum paaya khaane wale hai yaar (we eat mutton paya…)…I love my pizzas. I love all of that. But they are very healthy. Kapoors and Pataudis are on the opposite ends. They are too healthy. We are too unhealthy,” Kareena shared.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While this humble vegetable is often overlooked in favour of trendier health foods, consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said it offers several nutritional benefits that make it a valuable addition to everyday meals.

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Bottle gourd is naturally low in calories and contains a high proportion of water, making it a useful vegetable for people looking to manage their calorie intake without compromising meal volume. “It also provides dietary fibre, although the amount varies with the portion size and preparation method,” explained Goyal.

Its water content can support hydration, while its fibre supports normal bowel function as part of a balanced diet. Lauki also provides small amounts of micronutrients, including vitamin C and potassium.

Can lauki help with weight loss?

Lauki can be a useful addition to a weight-management diet because it adds volume to meals without contributing many calories. Preparing it as a sabzi, soup, or dal-based dish can help create satisfying, balanced meals.

However, no single vegetable directly burns fat or causes weight loss. Results depend on your overall diet, portion sizes, physical activity, and consistency.

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Is lauki beneficial for people with diabetes?

Lauki is a suitable vegetable for many people with diabetes because it is low in calories and contains relatively little carbohydrate per serving. Including it alongside adequate protein, pulses and other fibre-rich foods can support a balanced meal pattern.

Do you like lauki too? (Photo: AI Generated) Do you like lauki too? (Photo: AI Generated)

However, its benefits should not be exaggerated. Lauki alone cannot control blood glucose or replace prescribed diabetes medication.

How should you consume it?

You can prepare lauki as a lightly cooked sabzi, add it to dal, or use it in soups. Pairing it with protein-rich foods and other vegetables improves the overall nutritional balance of a meal.

One important safety precaution: Never consume bottle gourd juice if it tastes bitter, stressed Goyal. “Bitter bottle gourd may contain toxic cucurbitacins and can cause severe gastrointestinal illness. Cooking does not reliably eliminate this toxicity,” added Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.