Kareena Kapoor Khan shares ‘favourite meal’; find out

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a photo on her Instagram story revealing that of all the foods, it is Kerala cuisine that is her favourite.

The actor posted a photo of the dish, featuring banana leaves, on which were placed a portion of red rice with sambar on it, and some aviyal as well. The text read ‘My favourite meal’. There was also a heart emoji and a chef’s kiss sticker.

The actor tagged Marina Balakrishnan, a home chef specialising in Kerala cuisine, who ostensibly prepared the meal.

Typically, a sadya involves steamed Kerala Matta rice or red parboiled rice, along with many side dishes. The menu also includes banana chips (upperi), fritters coated with jaggery (sarkara varatti), chutneys of various kinds, buttermilk, coconut water and curries. Curries include the likes of inji (ginger), parippu (green moong dal) and kootu (black chickpeas).

Kareena, who recently gave birth to her second child, a boy, whose name she is yet to reveal, had appeared on the celebrity cooking show, Star vs Food, wherein when she was asked as to what she would prepare for her husband Saif Ali Khan, she had said: “I think things like roast chicken, roast potatoes. Something really healthy also, but tasty.”

For her kids, she said she would give them milk. “One is just having milk right now. And the other one is just obsessed with sweets. Which is panicking me… he’s just [all about] chocolate and things like that; cakes and all.”

