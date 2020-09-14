Like Kareena, you can also make deep-dish pizza in a pan with this recipe

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor recently made Chicago-style deep-dish pizza. (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor is not usually seen posting cooking videos or pictures on social media. Recently, however, the Angrezi Medium actor gave us a sneak peek into her culinary skills.

The mother-to-be posted two Instagram stories of her baking a deep-dish pizza that looked delicious, to say the least. “Deep-dish pizza has hit my heat deep,” she captioned one of the pictures.

Kareena baked this deep dish pizza (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram) Kareena baked this deep dish pizza (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

Deep-dish pizza originates in Chicago and is baked in a pan, which gives the dish a high edge and provides ample space of a large amount of cheese and other toppings, adding to its richness in taste. Besides, baking pizza in a pan is a good option if you do not have a baking tray at hand.

Deep dish pizza is baked in a pan. (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram) Deep dish pizza is baked in a pan. (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

Try this deep-dish pizza recipe, courtesy Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana:

Ingredients

250 g – Pizza dough

Refined flour for dusting

1 tbsp – Olive oil + for greasing

1 tsp – Chopped garlic

200 g – Boneless chicken, cut into small cubes

½ tsp – Red chilli flakes

2 tsp – Fresh oregano leaves

Salt to taste

50 g – Processed cheese

3-4 – Button mushrooms, sliced

1-2 – Pickled jalapeno, sliced

4-5 – Black olives, pitted

2-3 – Sundried tomatoes, soaked for 10-15 minutes in warm water

½ – Small onion, sliced

6 – Pepperoni roundels

Fresh basil leaves for topping

Pizza sauce

4 – Medium tomatoes, blanched and peeled

1 tbsp – Olive oil

1 tbsp – Chopped garlic

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – Tomato ketchup

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

3-4 – Fresh basil leaves

½ tsp – Red chilli flakes

Method

*Dust the worktop with some flour, place the dough and knock back to release excess air.

*Grease a baking pizza tin with some olive oil and dust with some flour.

*Dust the worktop with some more flour and roll out the dough into large thick disc.

*Place the disc into the greased pizza tin and discard excess dough. Cover with a damp muslin cloth and set aside to proof for five to 10 minutes.

*To prepare pizza sauce, heat olive oil in a non-stick pan.

*Roughly chop blanched tomatoes.

*Add garlic and chopped tomatoes to hot olive oil and sauté for 10-12 minutes or till tomatoes turn soft and pulpy.

*Add salt and tomato ketchup and mix. Add two to three tbsp of water, mash and cook for three to four minutes.

*Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

*Heat one tbsp olive oil in another non-stick pan. Add garlic and saute. Add chicken cubes, mix and cook on high heat till done.

*Add chilli flakes. Roughly chop some oregano leaves, add to pan and toss. Add salt and toss well.

*Add two to three tbsp of water to the sauce, mix and cook for two to three minutes.

*Chop basil leaves, add to sauce and mix. Add chili flakes and mix well. Switch off heat and cool.

*Poke holes on the proven disc using a fork and spread some sauce on top.

*Thinly slice mozzarella cheese and place over the sauce. Top with cooked chicken cubes, mushrooms, jalapeno slices.

*Slice black olives and put on top of the pizza. Chop sundried tomatoes, put on top of pizza along with some sliced onion.

*Roughly chop oregano leaves and sprinkle on top of the pizza and place the pepperoni roundels.

*Place the tin on a baking tray. Put the tray into the preheated oven and bake for 20-25 minutes.

*Cut into wedges, top with some torn basil leaves and serve hot.

When are you making yummy and cheesy deep-dish pizza?

