Like Kareena, you can also make deep-dish pizza in a pan with this recipe

Kareena Kapoor is not usually seen posting cooking videos or pictures on social media. Recently, however, the Angrezi Medium actor gave us a sneak peek into her culinary skills.
The mother-to-be posted two Instagram stories of her baking a deep-dish pizza that looked delicious, to say the least. “Deep-dish pizza has hit my heat deep,” she captioned one of the pictures.
Deep-dish pizza originates in Chicago and is baked in a pan, which gives the dish a high edge and provides ample space of a large amount of cheese and other toppings, adding to its richness in taste. Besides, baking pizza in a pan is a good option if you do not have a baking tray at hand.
Try this deep-dish pizza recipe, courtesy Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana:
Read| Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug
Ingredients
250 g – Pizza dough
Refined flour for dusting
1 tbsp – Olive oil + for greasing
1 tsp – Chopped garlic
200 g – Boneless chicken, cut into small cubes
½ tsp – Red chilli flakes
2 tsp – Fresh oregano leaves
Salt to taste
50 g – Processed cheese
3-4 – Button mushrooms, sliced
1-2 – Pickled jalapeno, sliced
4-5 – Black olives, pitted
2-3 – Sundried tomatoes, soaked for 10-15 minutes in warm water
½ – Small onion, sliced
6 – Pepperoni roundels
Fresh basil leaves for topping
Pizza sauce
4 – Medium tomatoes, blanched and peeled
1 tbsp – Olive oil
1 tbsp – Chopped garlic
Salt to taste
1 tbsp – Tomato ketchup
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
3-4 – Fresh basil leaves
½ tsp – Red chilli flakes
Method
*Dust the worktop with some flour, place the dough and knock back to release excess air.
*Grease a baking pizza tin with some olive oil and dust with some flour.
*Dust the worktop with some more flour and roll out the dough into large thick disc.
*Place the disc into the greased pizza tin and discard excess dough. Cover with a damp muslin cloth and set aside to proof for five to 10 minutes.
*To prepare pizza sauce, heat olive oil in a non-stick pan.
*Roughly chop blanched tomatoes.
*Add garlic and chopped tomatoes to hot olive oil and sauté for 10-12 minutes or till tomatoes turn soft and pulpy.
*Add salt and tomato ketchup and mix. Add two to three tbsp of water, mash and cook for three to four minutes.
*Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
*Heat one tbsp olive oil in another non-stick pan. Add garlic and saute. Add chicken cubes, mix and cook on high heat till done.
*Add chilli flakes. Roughly chop some oregano leaves, add to pan and toss. Add salt and toss well.
*Add two to three tbsp of water to the sauce, mix and cook for two to three minutes.
*Chop basil leaves, add to sauce and mix. Add chili flakes and mix well. Switch off heat and cool.
*Poke holes on the proven disc using a fork and spread some sauce on top.
*Thinly slice mozzarella cheese and place over the sauce. Top with cooked chicken cubes, mushrooms, jalapeno slices.
*Slice black olives and put on top of the pizza. Chop sundried tomatoes, put on top of pizza along with some sliced onion.
*Roughly chop oregano leaves and sprinkle on top of the pizza and place the pepperoni roundels.
*Place the tin on a baking tray. Put the tray into the preheated oven and bake for 20-25 minutes.
*Cut into wedges, top with some torn basil leaves and serve hot.
When are you making yummy and cheesy deep-dish pizza?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.