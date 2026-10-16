Karan Johar reveals what’s really in his Koffee With Karan mug: ‘I don’t drink black coffee’

Karan Johar has finally revealed what’s in his coffee mug on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. Responding to Karisma Kapoor’s rapid-fire question on ‘What’s actually in the coffee cup?’, Johar, 54, shared, “A diet cola. I don’t drink black coffee”.

Taking a cue from his revelation, we asked an expert about choosing diet cola over black coffee.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Diet cola and black coffee are both low-calorie beverages, but their nutritional profiles and potential health effects differ considerably. “While diet cola may seem like a convenient alternative for people who want to avoid sugar, black coffee generally offers more nutritional benefits when consumed in moderation,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.