Kangana Ranaut relives childhood memories by eating a special murabba; see recipe

Kangana Ranaut tasting galgal khatta at home (Source: KanganaTeam/Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut is enjoying her stay at home. Besides taking part in her brother’s pre-wedding festivities, the actor is also reliving her childhood memories.

The Panga actor recently shared a picture of her relishing a zesty murabba or a sweet fruit preserve made of sugar and spices. “Reviving childhood memories at parents house, who all know this murabba?” she wrote on Twitter, alongside pictures of the murabba.

Kangana went on to explain how the murabba was made. “Galgal khatta (citron) mixed with lots of green chillies, fresh coriander, salt and sugar, this will send chills through your nerves in more ways than you can handle ha ha try it,” she added.

Reviving childhood memories at parents house, who all know this murabba? Galgal Khatta ( Citron) mixed with lots of green chillies, fresh coriander, salt and sugar, this will send chills through your nerves in more ways than you can handle ha ha try it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3YQHXX5TDw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 23, 2020

Galgal is a fruit belonging to the family of lemons and is rich in vitamin C, and is popularly used to make pickle and jam in Himachal Pradesh, especially during winter.

Read| Kangana reveals she gained 20 kg for Thalaivi; does complex yoga pose to get back in shape

If you want to try making galgal khatta, here is a recipe you can try, courtesy beingpahadia.com.

Ingredients

100 g – Coriander leaves

2-3 Green chillies

Salt as per taste

Garam masala as per taste

2-3 tbsp – Sugar or jaggery

2 – Galgal

Method

* Grind the coriander leaves, green chillies, salt and garam masala together using a blender or a sil batta.

* To this, add sugar or jaggery and mix well.

* Spread the coriander mixture in an open bowl.

* Peel off the galgal rind and cut it into small pieces. Add these pieces to the coriander paste and mix.

Would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd